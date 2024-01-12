From Stray Kids to BTS' Jungkook: Exploring the K- pop albums that swept 7 out of 10 Luminate's Top best-selling CDs of 2023 in the U.S

Stray Kids, NewJeans, BTS’ Jungkook, and more K-pop artists grabbed the spots on the top 10 best-selling albums in the United States. On January 11, Luminate released its year-end best-selling album data revealing that apart from Taylor Swift, all other artists were South Korean artists. The music data tracking firm Luminate (formerly MRC Data) is known for providing data to Billboard charts.

Starting from December 30, 2022, till December 28, 2023, the firm collected data on how many CD albums sold out in the United States. Korean artists took seven out of ten spots besides Taylor Swift, who grabbed three spots alone on the list.

Stray Kids, TXT, NewJeans, TWICE, SEVENTEEN, and BTS member Jungkook were the six artists to be named on the list. Read on to find out which CD albums sold the most copies.

From Stray Kids to BTS' Jungkook: 7 K-pop albums on Luminate's Top 10 best-selling CDs of 2023 in the United States

1.) Stray Kids’ - 5-STAR on No. 2

The JYP Entertainment boy group dropped their first 2023 comeback album, 5-STAR, in June last year, taking over international music charts like Billboard. The CD album sold over 520,000 copies becoming the No. 1 best-selling album by a group or male artist in the U.S.

2.) TOMORROW X TOGETHER - The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION on No. 3

TOMORROW X TOGETHER took the third spot on America's top 10 best-selling CD albums with the album The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION. The CD album sold 442,000 copies in the region.

3.) Stray Kids - ROCK-STAR on No. 4

The K-pop boy group demonstrated their massive impact on the global audience with their hit album ROCK-STAR, which was released in November last year. The only K-pop act to have two albums on the list, selling out over 381,000 copies and ranked No. 3.

4.) NewJeans- Get Up on No. 5

Selling out over 332,000 CD album copies of their first comeback album, Get Up, NewJeans took the highest spot for a girl group to reach this feat. Get Up ranked No. 5 on the top 10 best-selling CD albums in the United States, receiving much love from international fans.

5.) TWICE- READY TO BE on No. 6

TWICE became the second K-pop girl group to make it to the list of top 10 best-selling albums in the United States on No. 6. Their album READY TO BE sold out over 303,000 CD album copies.

6.) SEVENTEEN - FML on No. 7

The PLEDIS boy group released their hit album FML in April, breaking multiple records. FML made it to the list on No. 7, selling out over 288,000 CD album copies in the U.S.

7.) Jungkook- GOLDEN on No. 10

BTS maknae Jungkook dropped his first-ever solo album GOLDEN back in November last year, setting unprecedented records. He has become the only male solo artist to sell out the highest number of CD album copies in the United States. GOLDEN sold over 244,000 copies and rounded up the list at No. 10.

The 7 K-pop albums on Luminate's top 10 best-selling CD albums list are Stray Kids’ 5-STAR and ROCK-STAR, TXT's The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION, NewJeans' Get Up, TWICE's READY TO BE, SEVENTEEN's FML and Jungkook's GOLDEN.