FUBAR ending explained: What happened to Boro at the end?

FUBAR is a highly exhilarating and brand-new spy-thiller comedy series that made its arrival on Thursday, May 25, 2023, exclusively on Netflix. Created by Nick Santora, the series chronicles the story of a father-daughter discovering and coming to terms with the fact that they are both CIA agents. The two end up working on a deadly mission as a team while navigating their way through the family drama.

As stated in the official brief synopsis for FUBAR, given by Netflix:

"When a father and daughter learn that they’ve each secretly been working as CIA Operatives for years, they realize their entire relationship has been a lie and they truly don’t know one another at all. Forced to team up as partners, FUBAR tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, fantastic action and humor."

The main cast list for FUBAR included Monica Barbaro as Emma Brunner, Arnold Schwarzenegger as Luke Brunner, Andy Buckley as Donnie, and Fabiana Udenio as Tally Brunner. Among other cast members, the series also stars Jay Baruchel as Carter, Gabriel Luna as Boro, and Milan Carter as Barry.

Ever since its release, FUBAR has been receiving a lot of attention from the audience due to its thrilling storyline, brilliant lead cast, and stirring ending.

The ending of Netflix's new spy-adventure series FUBAR had a set of striking events

The Netflix series FUBAR revolved around CIA operator Luke Brunner and his daughter Emma Brunner, who turned out to be another CIA operator. The duo were unaware of one another's profession their whole lives, only to find out the truth when they got assigned to the same case. The case was to catch Boro Polonia, the son of the leader of a paramilitary organization, Omar Polonia.

Luke Brunner had killed Omar Polonia twenty-five years ago while secretly working under the name of Finn Hoss. He had become close friends with Omar before ending his life. Thus, after his death, he took care of his son Boro out of compassion. However, when Boro started to run his father's empire and expand it, Luke was assigned to catch and kill Boro.

After easily entering Boro's territory with old connections, both Luke and Emma were able to capture the man and his nuke device. However, soon it was revealed that Boro got himself captured only to take back his nuke device. After retrieving the device, he kept on building his empire of illegal weapons.

Towards the end of season 1 of the series, the CIA tracked down Boro's location. He was placed in Sardovia at an abandoned nuclear plant, where he was working on making more weapons and selling them illegally. Luke, along with Emma, Aldon, and Ruth infiltrated the plant and a huge fight broke out between the two parties. The fight ended up resulting in a massive explosion that destroyed almost the entire underground infrastructure of the abandoned plant.

The situation posed a huge risk as the nuke device of Boro could have been triggered by the heat created from the explosion, and gone off on its own. Meanwhile, Boro and Emma were stuck inside the plant and the two worked together so that they could get out of the place.

However, Luke helped Emma get out, while he prevented Boro from coming out of the plant as he wanted to ensure Emma's safety. Thus, Boro was left behind to die in the explosion. He was assumed dead by all after the entire place blew up.

Did Boro die at the end?

Although, Boro was assumed dead by everyone at the CIA as his remains could not be found anywhere at the explosion site. However, just a few months after the incident took place, Boro's men make a shocking attack at Tally’s wedding ceremony with Donnie.

After Luke and Emma successfully fought them off, Boro appeared at the spot with a gun pointed at Tally’s head. He had a half-disfigured face as a result of the deadly explosion. He had the fire of revenge in his eyes for both Emma and especially Luke.

He went on to ask Emma and her father Luke to kill each other to save Tally's life. The duo agreed to do it, but at that moment, Luke gave Tally a hint and she went on to stab Boro's leg with Luke’s medal. Tally then ran away from Boro’s grip, giving Emma and Luke the perfect opportunity to shoot down Boro. The two then shot Boro to death.

At the end of the series, their mission to catch and kill Boro was successful. However, their covers as CIA agents were blown, making their entire family vulnerable to more dangerous enemies.

