Futura Laboratories x Crocs Limited Edition Collaboration: Everything we know so far

The highly anticipated introduction of modern footwear is being set in motion by the Futura Laboratories and Crocs Limited Edition Collaboration. Through this collaboration, the acclaimed graffiti artwork of Futura Laboratories and the classic comfort and design of Crocs are combined to create a unique fusion that is already generating excitement.

Renowned for its strong connections to street culture and partnerships with leading brands, Futura Laboratories offers a novel artistic perspective. Conversely, Crocs keeps adding to its collection through partnerships with designers and artists, reinventing casual wear.

Futura Laboratories previously dabbled in the footwear market before this partnership. The company has previously collaborated on well-known projects, such as Dr. Martens and Virgil Abloh's Nike Dunk Low.

The foundation for this latest endeavor was laid by their recent collaboration with Salehe Bembury on the Crocs Pollex Clog, which featured a galaxy-inspired design. With its rendition of the Classic Clog, the Futura Laboratories x Crocs Limited Edition Collaboration takes the collaboration to new heights.

According to Hypebeast, the footwear will be released online on March 14 and has two gorgeous hues, "Green Ivy" and "Pearl White." These items, which cost $20 for an exclusive set of six Jibbitz charms and $85 for Crocs, are sure to be must-haves for followers of both brands.

The Jibbitz bundle gives this limited-edition release a distinctive touch with Futura's primary symbols and characters.

Futura Laboratories x Crocs Limited Edition Collaboration introduces two graffiti-style colorways

Two eye-catching hues that highlight Futura Laboratories' distinctive graffiti style are available in the Futura Laboratories x Crocs Limited Edition Collaboration.

The "Pearl White" variant gives a more muted palette with tones of silver and the iconic Futura atom symbol, while the "Green Ivy" colorway bursts with shades of green, pastel blue, fuchsia, and black.

These designs appeal to a broad spectrum of tastes and inclinations in addition to showcasing the creative synergy of the cooperation.

The Futura Laboratories name is embroidered on the heel strap of each clog, giving the recognizable Crocs silhouette a unique touch.

The partnership also offers a limited-edition set of six Jibbitz charms, enabling users to personalize their clogs with popular Futura icons and figures, such as the Pointman, a figure that debuted in the 1980s.

The Jibbitz pack is an extra $20, while the Futura Laboratories x Crocs Limited Edition Collaboration clogs are priced at $85.

Fans now have a rare chance to acquire a piece of this joint history with Futura Laboratories and Crocs thanks to this limited edition release, which provides an inexpensive way to explore both brands.

Futura Laboratories x Crocs Limited Edition Collaboration (Image via Twitter/@KicksFinder)

Futura Laboratories was founded by the renowned graffiti and street artist Futura. The company, known for its innovative designs and collaborations, has led the streetwear sector since its inception.

Futura Laboratories has effectively traversed the divide between fashion and art, leaving its mark on vibrant and powerful designs.

With its unique collection of cozy, adaptable shoes, Crocs changed the footwear market. Since its founding, Crocs has grown to be a household name because of its reputation for producing lightweight, waterproof clogs with distinctive designs.

The company has constantly pushed the limits of the footwear industry through collaborations that present fresh styles and concepts to its devoted following.

Futura Laboratories x Crocs Limited Edition Collaboration (Image via Instagram/@hypebeastkicks)

The limited-edition collaboration between Futura Laboratories and Crocs demonstrates the power of artistic collaboration. It combines Futura Laboratories' design talent with Crocs' avant-garde footwear strategy to create a stylish collection.

This partnership has distinctive design components, eye-catching colorways, and exclusive Jibbitz charms that make it a remarkable release this season. Anticipation is growing for what looks to be a noteworthy addition to Crocs' and Futura Laboratories' histories as the debut date draws near.