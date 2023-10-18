Futura x Nike SB Dunk Low sneakers: Everything we know so far

Leonard Hilton McGurr, popularly known as Futura, is collaborating with Nike to launch a brand new makeover of the SB Dunk Low sneaker model. The American graffiti artist has now applied his signature and surreal art to the Swoosh label's skateboarding sneakers.

The Swoosh label has given the Dunk sneaker model-centric attention throughout 2023 and has launched multiple new colorways, collaborative makeovers, and more. The latest Futura makeover comes after the Swoosh label has previously released multiple collaborative makeovers of the SB Dunk model with Tightbooth, Jarritos, Yuto Horigome, and many more.

An official release date for the Futura x Nike SB Dunk Low sneakers hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet. However, according to the sneaker leaker accounts @jfgrails and @masterchefian, the sneaker will be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select SB retailers in 2024.

More about the upcoming Futura x Nike SB Dunk Low sneakers, which features the artist's signature artwork

The upcoming Futura x Nike SB Dunk Low sneakers come featured with the artist's signature artwork (Image via @masterchefian / Instagram)

The American graffiti pioneer, Leonard Hilton McGurr, aka Futura was born on November 17, 1955. The artist started his journey as a graffiti artist in the 1970s when he painted illegally on New York City's subways with other artists such as ALI.

The graffiti artist has been heavily involved in the fashion industries as he collaborated with clothing companies such as Subware, GFS, Project Dragon, Recon, Undercover, Levi's, A Bathing Ape, Supreme, Nike, and more.

Other than the aforementioned labels, the artist has produced his own design under the label Futura Laboratories. His contribution to the sneaker industry has been just as big, from his feature in the Just For Kicks sneaker documentary in 2005 to the 2020-revealed SB Dunk High Pro "FLOM" pair, the artist has created a huge impact.

The "Leonard Hilton McGurr ‘Futura’ Nike Dunk High Pro SB ‘FLOM’" sneakers were sold at a auction for $63000. Therefore the upcoming collaboration for SB Dunk Low is expected to gain a similar hype.

The upcoming SB Dunk Low sneakers showcase Futura's iconic artwork on the base of the shoe. The official Swoosh label site introduces the SB Dunk Low sneaker model as,

"From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters."

It further adds,

"Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast."

Futura's artwork has evidently seen an approach towards abstract graffiti. The artist's signature abstract art can be seen accentuated upon the lateral profile of the sneakers. Furthermore, the shoe features various shades of blue, which can be seen accentuated upon the inner lining, laces, and the Swoosh logos.

The shoe features branding details on the tongue tags, which feature the graffiti artist's signature. The look is finished off with white midsoles and an icy blue translucent rubber outsoles. The shoe will come packaged in a customized box, along with an extra set of laces.