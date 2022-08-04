Gabriel Iglesias Tour 2022: Tickets, where to buy, dates and more

American stand-up comedian Gabriel Iglesias, also known as Fluffy, has announced a North American tour slated to begin on Friday, August 5 this year. The tour, billed as the "Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias Back On Tour," will kick off in Verona, New York and stretch through August, September and October through various venues.

In December, Gabriel Iglesias will perform for four nights at The Mirage in Las Vegas from December 27 till December 30. He will then relaunch the tour in 2023 with three shows at California’s Agua Caliente Caisson from May 4th to 6th. As of now, no openers or supporting acts have been announced for the Gabriel Iglesias Tour itinerary.

Tickets for the Gabriel Iglesias tour are currently available for sale via Ticketmaster, with tickets for the newly announced shows to go on-sale via an artist pre-sale and Platinum seating pre-sale, which will start on Wednesday, August 3 at 10 AM PT. Starting Thursday, August 4 at 10 PM PT, a venue pre-sale for select dates will begin, with the code 'Applause.' General public tickets for the Gabriel Iglesias tour will be available from August 5 at 10 AM PT.

Gabriel Iglesias 2022-2023 Tour Dates

August 05 – Verona, NY at Turning Stone Resort Casino Event Center

August 06 – Welch, MN at Treasure Island Ampitheater

August 12 – Northfield, OH at MGM Center Stage Northfield Park (Early show)

August 12 – Northfield, OH at MGM Center Stage Northfield Park (Late show)

August 13 – Hammond, IN at The Venue at Horseshoe Casino (Early show)

August 13 – Hammond, IN at The Venue at Horseshoe Casino (Late show)

August 18 – Tulsa, OK at The Cove at River Spirit Casino

August 20 – Kettering, OH at Fraze Pavilion

August 26 – Santa Ynez, CA at Chumash Casino

August 27 – Santa Ynez, CA at Chumash Casino

September 02 – Bethlehem, PA at Wind Creek Event Center (Early show)

September 02 – Bethlehem, PA at Wind Creek Event Center (Late show)

September 03 – Atlantic City, NJ at Borgata Casino Event Center (Early show)

September 03 – Atlantic City, NJ at Borgata Casino Event Center (Late show)

September 04 – Mashantucket, CT at Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino (Early show)

September 04 – Mashantucket, CT at Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino (Late show)

September 10 – Lampe, MO at Black Oak Amphitheater

September 15 – Las Vegas, NV at The Mirage

September 16 – Las Vegas, NV at The Mirage

September 17 – Las Vegas, NV at The Mirage

September 18 – Las Vegas, NV at The Mirage

September 23 – Ontario, CA at Toyota Center

September 24 – Honolulu, HI at Blaisdell Arena

October 01 – Belmont Park, NY at UBS Arena at Belmont Park

October 06 – Corpus Christi, TX at American Bank Center Arena

October 07 – Austin, TX at Moody Center

October 08 – San Antonio, TX at AT&T Center

October 09 – Wichita Falls, TX at Kay Yeager Coliseum

October 13 – Fort Wayne, IN at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

October 14 – Pittsburgh, PA at UPMC Events Center

October 15 – Pittsburgh, PA at UPMC Events Center

October 16 – Reading, PA at The Santander Arena

October 28 – Reno, NV at Grand Sierra Resort

October 29 – Laughlin, NV at Rio Vista Outdoor Amphitheater at Harrah’s Laughlin

November 27 – Las Vegas, NV at The Mirage

November 28 – Las Vegas, NV at The Mirage

November 29 – Las Vegas, NV at The Mirage

November 30 – Las Vegas, NV at The Mirage

May 4, 2023 – Rancho Mirage, CA at Agua Caliente Casino

May 5, 2023 – Rancho Mirage, CA at Agua Caliente Casino

May 6, 2023 – Rancho Mirage, CA at Agua Caliente Casino

Earlier in May, Gabriel Iglesias made history when he became the first comedian to have sold out Dodger Stadium and take the stage before more than 55,000 fans. Fluffy joined the legends including Elvis, Madonna, The Beatles, and Elton John in achieving this feat. Back on Tour will air on Netflix later this year.

