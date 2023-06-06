"Gary probably spilled on purpose": Gary's revelation about his relationship with Daisy leaves Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans shocked

Below Deck Sailing Yacht which is currently airing season 4, gave fans a glimpse of what is yet to come in the season. The mid-season trailer of the Bravo show was shared on the show's Twitter page on June 5, 2023. It showed things getting intense between Gary, Daisy, and Colin. In the trailer, Gary and Daisy are seen having an argument. Daisy tells Gary that he "could have had" her a million times and the only reason he wants her now was because she was with Colin.

This is followed by the Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 cast member dropping a bomb that Daisy didn't want anyone to know. Gary reveals that the two previously slept together. The revelation causes a clash between Daisy and her new beau Colin, who is distraught after learning the truth.

Needless to say, as soon as they saw the trailer, fans took to social media to comment on it and chime in about Gary's revelation. Some fans believed that the revelation was accidental, while others said that Gary did that intentionally. One person even said that Gary spilled the secret on purpose because he was jealous of Colin. They also said that Daisy looked horrified as the secret came out.

Fans react to the upcoming love triangle as revealed in Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 mid-season trailer

The Bravo sailing show just dropped the trailer for the upcoming episodes of its fourth season. While most of the clip features the fun that the crew has as they make their way to France, it also reveals details of some drama that is yet to unfold.

As mentioned earlier, Gary and Daisy are seen arguing about their on-again-off-again relationship. The chief stew, Daisy, tells Gary that the only reason he wants her is because he can’t have her.

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 cast member then proceeds to drop a massive truth bomb leaving Daisy horrified. He reveals on camera that the two of them have slept together in the past.

Meanwhile, Colin MacRae, who is currently with Daisy seemed unaware of the fact. He tells the camera that he always credited Daisy and Gary’s closeness to them being very good friends. He also states that everything made sense to him now that he knows that the two had slept together in the past.

The trailer then shows a frustrated Daisy telling both the male Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 cast members to get out of her head as she has trouble focusing with them around.

Fans took to social media to react to the clip and raised questions about the infamous triangle. While some wondered whether Daisy was physically intimate with Gary after things escalated between her and Colin, others slammed Gary for his behavior.

ludicrously capricious f** @Petty_Boop_ Not sure why Gary is jealous about Daisy hooking up. She deserves to be with an attractive guy! #BelowDeckSailing Not sure why Gary is jealous about Daisy hooking up. She deserves to be with an attractive guy! #BelowDeckSailing

GossipGirlxoxo @CocktailShaking Gary is so cheez, why do these women sleep with him? #BelowDeckSailing Gary is so cheez, why do these women sleep with him? #BelowDeckSailing

dee 🤷🏻‍♀️ 🇺🇸🇮🇪☘️ @UndaCovaRed Daisy’s business before Colin is none of Colin’s business and if he used that as an excuse, he was only playing games from the jump. #BelowDeckSailing Daisy’s business before Colin is none of Colin’s business and if he used that as an excuse, he was only playing games from the jump. #BelowDeckSailing

ciaobaybay @ciaobaybay @maryjaneshlemke @BelowDeckSailng There goes Gary purposely letting that out! He has no respect for her. @maryjaneshlemke @BelowDeckSailng There goes Gary purposely letting that out! He has no respect for her.

🥦Kendra Humphrey🍅 @Kendra1981 @BelowDeckSailng I’m low key disappointed Daisy slept with Gary. Can we please find a woman who can say no to him. @BelowDeckSailng I’m low key disappointed Daisy slept with Gary. Can we please find a woman who can say no to him. 😒

BJ Simmons @BJSimmons10 all because of Gary. We are tired of you always talking about sex. You are a grown man so stop acting like an erotic teenager @BelowDeckSailng This show has become sickening 🤮🤢all because of Gary. We are tired of you always talking about sex. You are a grown man so stop acting like an erotic teenager @BelowDeckSailng This show has become sickening 🤮🤢😡 all because of Gary. We are tired of you always talking about sex. You are a grown man so stop acting like an erotic teenager 👎

Fans who saw the trailer also said that the show had become sickening and that they were tired of the First Mate's constant conversations about s*x. They added that he is a grown man who acts like an er*tic teenager. Fans wondered why Gary is so jealous of Daisy’s new relationship and added that the Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4 chief stew deserves to be with an attractive guy.

Others slammed Colin for being affected by Daisy’s past. They stated that her business before the two got together is none of his business and said that if he uses that as an excuse, he’s only playing games.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht will return with a brand new episode on Monday, June 12, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

