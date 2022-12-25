Gasparilla Pirate Fest 2023: Tickets, schedule, events and all you need to know

Tampa’s Gasparilla Pirate Fest has announced the 2023 iteration of its events. Two events named the Ashley Children’s Gasparilla Parade presented by Chick-fil-A will take place on January 21, 2023 and the Seminole Hard Rock Gasparilla Pirate Fest will take place on January 28, 2023.

As per a release by Tampa Gov’s official website, many streets will be closed due to the festivities on those days.

As per the festival’s website, The Children’s Gasparilla Parade has been part of Tampa’s Gasparilla celebration since 1947. It traditionally hosts over 125 entry units, including Krewes, marching bands, dance groups, school performance teams, and community organizations.

Parade applications for the fest are open to the public and can be accessed by the fest’s website. The parade is touted as a family-friendly and alcohol-free event. Early-bird tickets will run out on December 31, 2022.

The Pirate event which is taking place on January 28th is the YMKG Invasion and Parade of Pirates. As per the fest’s website, it ranks as the third-largest parade in the United States and attracts a half-million attendees annually.

Gasparilla Pirate Fest 2023 Ticket Options

Various ticket options for the Gasparilla Pirate Fest are available via the fest's website.

These include seating options from the beginning of the parade, the middle of the parade, Gasparilla Brunch Tickets and more. Check all options below.

The Children’s Gasparilla Parade

January 21, 2023

2023 Children's Gasparilla Bleacher Seating and First Mate Seating at the Beginning of the Parade

This ticket option has two variations. The first one is the reserved bleacher, which gives an assigned bleacher seat near the start of the parade route between Bay to Bay and Rubideaux located on the waterside.

The second option is the first mate option, which gives assigned single-row chair seat near the start of the parade between Rubideaux St. and Howard on the waterside. Tickets are priced between $45 and $60.

2023 Children's Gasparilla Bleacher Seating and First Mate Seating at Middle of Parade Route.

Thiś ticket option again has the same variations, including the bleacher seat and first mate options and are priced between $45 and $60.

The first mate ticket option will have assigned single-row chairs seat near the start of the parade between Rubideaux St. and Howard on the waterside. The assigned bleacher seat gives access to a place at the start of the parade route between Bay to Bay and Rubideaux located on the waterside.

2023 Children's Gasparilla Scully Hospitality

Another option for the Gasparilla Pirate Fest is the Scully Hospitality Experience pass. It is located near the show center near Howard Avenue and offers bleachers, seats, pre-parade entertainment, and a picnic-style buffet.

Tickets for children for this fest are priced at $50 and for adults are priced at $150.

January 28, 2023

For Gasparilla’s second day which is on January 28, 2023, the following ticket options are available:

2023 Gasparilla Invasion Brunch Tickets

These tickets are priced at $140 and give access to brunch buffet, which starts at 10.00 am PT in the Tampa Convention Center. It gives access to entertainment, cash bars, and the best view of the invasion. This ticket does not include reserved parade seats.

The event is held annually to celebrate the capture of the City of Tampa wherein the Captain and his Krewe share their wealth, including glittering beads, treasures, and doubloons with a crowd along the 4.5 mile parade route.

