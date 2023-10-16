Gen V: Are Derek Luh and London Thor related? Everything to know about the actors playing Jordan Li

Gen V, the much-awaited spinoff of Prime Video's popular series "The Boys," has been making headlines ever since it aired, due to its unique approach to the highly saturated genre of superhero films/TV. The show has garnered attention due to its engaging cast of characters and a plot that explores the lives of young supers at Godolkin University One character in particular, Jordan Li remains the topic of many discussions online.

In addition to their exceptional abilities, this figure is a special one on Gen V since they are represented by two different actors, London Thor and Derek Luh. Fans have been wondering if these two actors are related in some way shape or form in real life because of this.

Their acting prowess aside the actors are in fact not related. both performers convey the message behind their character of Jordan Li on the show beautifully.

Who are the actors portraying Jordan Li on Gen V?

Jordan Li is one of the main characters in the series, and the program not only depicts them as one of the strongest supes at Godolkin University but also gives their emotional characterization a tremendous amount of weight. Jordan Li frequently receives rejection from the higher powers of Vought International, despite engaging in head-to-head battles with some of the strongest young supers, as shown in Gen V's initial episodes.

Whether the two actors portraying Jordan Li and Gen V are linked in some way off-screen is a question raised by Jordan Li's ability to change gender in the spin-off series and their narrative importance in the plot developments of the franchise.

The answer to that question is no, London Thor and Derek Luh are not related in real life. Before the Prime series Gen V, they had never collaborated in such a capacity for a television series or film. But despite this, both Derek Luh (who represents the male version of Jordan Li) and London Thor (who plays the female version) have won praise for their brilliant performances and do share something in common.

The two performers have an intriguing relationship behind the scenes, albeit not having a familial connection. Both of these talented actors have dabbled in the music scene and share an interesting coincidence in the fact that they both gained well-deserved recognition for their musical talents before making the switch to acting. This dual creative identity gives their performances an intriguing new dimension and improves Jordan Li's representation in the process.

Derek Luh is known for his roles as Brayden in "Runaways," Jack Allen in "All Rise," and Ryan in "Shining Vale," but before all this, he had a successful music career. Luh has produced three singles and four albums. He has further had the honor of traveling alongside well-known performers like Machine Gun Kelly and has also had partnerships with musicians like French Montana and Dizzy Wright.

Luh's move from a musician to an actor enables him to provide his portrayal of Jordan Li on Gen V with a distinctive viewpoint. In approaching the character, his knowledge of the creative process and theatrical expertise are essential benefits.

London Thor also started her artistic career as a musician. She was a solo artist who wrote and performed her own songs. She even put out an EP on iTunes to get notoriety for her musical prowess. Numerous of her songs made their way into films and television programs as her music grew in popularity, further highlighting her skill. Her music was prominently included in movies like "Girl on a Train" and television series like "Girls Like Magic."

Along the path of her musical journey, Thor has also worked with well-known EDM musicians like Farius, Away, Shane 54, and Jerome Isma Ae. Her background as a composer and musician surely influenced how she approached acting, particularly with Jordan Li.

This shared bond makes Derek Luh and London Thor more than simply co-stars in Gen V; they are individuals who share a lot in common, thanks to their music background. Their depictions of Jordan Li are made all the more intriguing by this fact alone.

Plus, their flawless transition between music and acting, which again is something they have in common, showcases their versatility and artistic breadth. Their creative chemistry is evident in the depth they provide to the character of Jordan Li and so is their commitment to Gen V. You know you're doing it right when people are questioning if you are related.

Their dual representation gives further depth to a character that embodies the difficulties and complexity that Gen Z must navigate in a society where identity is blurry and individuality is arbitrary.

Gen V is currently airing on Prime Video with new episodes out every Thursday.