Gen V Episode 3: #ThinkBrink - Ending Explained

Gen V, the spinoff to the popular superhero series The Boys premiered on Amazon Prime Video on September 29, 2023, with its first three episodes. The series has already hooked viewers as it delves deeper into the world of The Boys but with a different outlook and focuses on a group of teenage supes. These teens are studying at the Godolkin University School of Crimefighting.

The first episode takes care of character introductions while the second episode takes a closer look at the vanity in the superhero world which is a recurring theme even in The Boys. Here is a recap of the third episode of Gen V for those who missed it so they can catch up on the fourth episode when it premieres on October 6, 2023.

What happened in Gen V episode 3 - #ThinkBrink?

In the second Gen V episode, Marie Moreau (Jazz Sinclair) changed from a superpowered person who wanted to pursue the quickest way to fame. Marie now turned into someone who would seize every opportunity to climb the social ladder.

Sam (Asa Germann), Luke's (Patrick Schwarzenegger) brother, was the child who attempted to flee, as Andre (Chance Perdomo) and Cate (Maddie Phillips) later learned. Though he was obviously still alive, he was assumed to be dead.

Luke knew this, but between the time he learned this crucial knowledge about Sam and the time he confronted Richard Brinkerhoff ( Clancy Brown), something happened. He then blew apart into a million pieces. Andre was adamant about finding out what was going on. He therefore skipped the high-profile interview and broke into Brink's workplace.

The third episode builds up on this story and introduces the audience to the parents of the teenage superheroes and how their lives are controlled and affected in many ways.

The third episode of Gen V reveals that around three years before the incident, Sam was being detained in a secure facility and experiencing Compound V's adverse effects. It shows that Sam was actually in contact with Luke.

Perhaps it was a prehistoric counterpart of The Woods. Even Cate was aware of Sam's problems, so it wasn't just Luke who knew about them. One day, when things became a little out of control, Cate had to use her abilities to put Luke's brother to sleep.

In the present, Andre is shown caring for Cate, who has recently recovered from her episodes. Sam's continued existence appears to be unknown to Cate. Andre regrets preventing Sam from leaving The Woods.

The focus shifts to the party held on campus with parents involved. Dean Indira persuades Marie to be more involved to rake in investors and push her rankings at school. Marie and Emma also patch up their broken connection while emphasizing how difficult it is for them both to deal with their monster abilities. Emma gives Marie some unexpected, but tender comfort as she uses the restroom.

The plot thickens at the end of the episode when Sam is being electrically restrained by a guard in his cell as Emma enters. Alarms suddenly go off, alerting viewers to the presence of an intruder, but they're not sure how the intruder did it.

Emma makes a dramatic move by springing onto the guard and murdering him by going through his ears and head. She finds herself in a perilous predicament as a result of this audacious move, which draws even more guards. Emma has no way to escape, is covered in blood, and nobody can assist her.

Andre has, in the meantime, admitted to Cate, Jordan, and Marie that he did something bad with Emma. Marie is hesitant to become involved in the drama, but she knows she must act to protect her closest friend from this dangerous circumstance.

The third episode of Gen V sets the tone for what is to come and how the teenage supes are getting deeper into the exploration of the mystery of The Woods.

Fans can catch the action as Gen V episode 4 will be released on October 6, 2023, on Amazon Prime Video.