General Hospital spoilers: Major plot developments this week (September 18 to 22, 2023)

Want to know the General Hospital spoilers for the September 18 to 22 week? The ABC show continues to give viewers engaging and thrilling episodes, and this week will be no different. This time, the events at Port Charles will be a mix of drama, romance, and a lot more, with each character involved in playing their own games.

As for drama, Sonny Corinthos realizes something crucial and warns his trusted lieutenant, Dex Heller. The ace mobster finally gets the hint of who his enemy is and who is trying to bring him down.

When it comes to romance, the blooming love between Spencer Cassadine and Trina Robinson forms a part of the spoilers for the September 18 to 22 week.

General Hospital spoilers for this week pack quite a punch

The main highlights that comprise the week’s General Hospital spoilers are basically Sonny Corinthos’ comprehension that Cyrus Renault might be the one targeting him, Spencer and Trina taking their relationship to the next level, and Blair Cramer putting attorney Martin Grey (Michael E. Knight) in the hot seat.

September 18 General Hospital spoilers

Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) may discover who barged into and ransacked Anna’s (Finola Hughes) and his hotel room.

Martin (Michael E. Knight) will be in the soup, thanks to the entry of his mysterious former third wife, Blair (Kassie DePaiva). Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) finally confesses to Chase (Josh Swickard) about her work at Deception.

Marshall (Robert Gossett) is worried, which results in an argument between him and Stella (Vernee Watson).

September 19 General Hospital spoilers

An adamant Marshall won’t let Selina have her way and launch the unlawful poker game at The Savoy.

Why did Eddie (Wally Kurth) book a gig? Is he planning to return to where everything started?

Portia (Brook Kerr) feels alienated, but why?

Sonny realizes something, cautions Dex (Evan Hofer), and asks him to play his cards correctly.

Anna has a guest. Is it Blair?

September 20 General Hospital spoilers

Brook Lynn lashes out at her grandmother, Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot), for offending her friends and spoiling her life.

Maxie (Kirsten Storms) and Lucy feud on their approach to save Deception.

Cody (Josh Kelly) apologizes and admits he should have told the truth to Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) long ago.

Dr. Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton) and Liz (Rebecca Herbst) assess Gregory’s (Gregory Harrison) care.

September 21 General Hospital spoilers

Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) meets Carly Corinthos, but does he have an update on Sonny?

Robert (Tristan Rogers) may spill some information on Drew’s judge to Diane (Carolyn Hennesy).

Anna Devane reaches a stalemate, but she’s desperate to discover who is plotting against her.

Sam (Kelly Monaco) may ask Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) a favor about Sasha.

Valentin calls on Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) as they share a joint goal with Anna.

September 22 General Hospital spoilers

Curtis (Donnell Turner) doesn’t approve of Marshall’s new idea and makes his reservations clear to him.

Spencer and Trina are excited about their New York City vacation and may think about taking their relationship to a more serious level.

Drew should now check out who is eavesdropping on his conversations.

Kristina (Kate Mansi) finally befriends someone, but will her life change for the better?

General Hospital will be back with season 60, episode 359, on Monday, September 18, 2023, at 11.30 pm.