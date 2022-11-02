"Gervais has a million times better timing and charisma": James Corden steals Ricky Gervais joke, gets mercilessly trolled online

English television host James Corden got roasted online for plagiarizing one of Ricky Gervais' jokes on his show.

On Monday, October 31, the 44-year-old personality delivered a monolog on The Late Late Show with James Corden, where he discussed Elon Musk's Twitter takeover and "inadvertently" told a joke from Gervais' 2018 standup comedy show, Humanity.

It was Gervais who brought attention to the similarities between his and Corden's joke in a now-deleted tweet. As per The Hollywood Reporter, he wrote:

"The bit about the town square advert for guitar lessons is brilliant."

After getting called out for his joke, James Corden issued an apology to his fans and Gervais on his Twitter handle, writing:

The Late Late Show with James Corden @latelateshow Inadvertently told a brilliant Ricky Gervais joke on the show last night, obviously not knowing it came from him. It’s brilliant, because it’s a Ricky Gervais joke. You can watch all Ricky’s excellent specials on Netflix. J x Inadvertently told a brilliant Ricky Gervais joke on the show last night, obviously not knowing it came from him. It’s brilliant, because it’s a Ricky Gervais joke. You can watch all Ricky’s excellent specials on Netflix. J x

Twitter reactions on James Corden's plagiarized joke

After Twitterati realized that the TV show host had copied Ricky Gervais' joke from his 2018 standup comedy, they took it upon themselves to roast the television host. Several users called Corden out for his actions, while others speculated that the host knew where the joke came from but seemingly put the blame on one of the show's writers.

What exactly did James Corden take from Ricky Gervais' standup comedy show?

On his October 31 episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, the Gavin and Stacey star discussed Elon Musk's recent Twitter takeover and joked about it, saying:

"When you see Elon Musk talk about Twitter, he does this thing where he goes, ‘It’s the town square. But it isn’t, because if someone puts up a poster in a town square that says ‘guitar lessons available,’ you don’t get people in the town going: ‘I don’t wanna play the guitar!’ But that sign wasn’t for you, it was for somebody else — you don’t have to get mad about all of it."

In Ricky Gervais' 2018 special, Humanity, he quips similar thoughts on Twitter, stating:

"[It is] like going into a town square, and seeing a big notice board that says, ‘Notice: Guitar lessons,’ and going: ‘I don’t f---ing want guitar lessons!’ … Fine! It’s not for you, then. Just walk away, don’t worry about it."

After Gervais pointed out the similarities between his and Corden's monologs, he swiftly deleted his tweet. However, he came to James' defense after a Twitter user asked if the television show host took his permission to use the joke. He said:

Ricky Gervais @rickygervais @Drew_1981 No. I reckon one of the writers 'came up with it' for him. I doubt he would knowingly just copy such a famous stand up routine word for word like that. @Drew_1981 No. I reckon one of the writers 'came up with it' for him. I doubt he would knowingly just copy such a famous stand up routine word for word like that.

James Corden was also in the headlines a few weeks back for his alleged bad behavior, which led to him getting banned from New York's Balthazar restaurant. The eatery owner Keith McNally claimed the television show host was "extremely nasty" to the staff on two separate occasions.

Corden later apologized for his behavior on his show and stated that it was never his intention to do that.

