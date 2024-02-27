"Get off Barbie's back": Below Deck fans react to Fraser's biased attitude 

Below Deck, season 11 returned to Bravo with a brand new episode on Monday, February 26. Titled It's Always Sunny in Grenade, episode 4 focused on the rising tension between Barbie Pascual and Fraser Olender. Last week, viewers saw Fraser complaining to Captain Kerry Titheradge about Barbie's "vile attitude" toward everyone, especially her boss.

erry acknowledged Barbie's occasional crankiness but emphasized her competence in her role. She advised Fraser to figure out how to channel Barbie's attitude into a positive contribution to the crew. However, Fraser, the Chief Steward, opted to have stewardess Cat Baugh serve dinner instead. This decision led to what Fraser coined as a "Cat-astrophy" in episode 4.

When the situation grew overwhelming for Cat, Fraser consoled her as opposed to his rude clash with Barbie, where he threatened implying he might fire her. Below Deck fans, after noticing the bias in his attitude, have called out the Chief Steward on social media. A user @Tinadog4 wrote on X:

"OMG Fraser, Fraser, Fraser you have a real chip on your shoulder. Like Tumi you don't know how to speak with your team. Get off Barbie's back. You call her over, berate her, and then threaten her job. Not a fan."

A barrage of viewers looking at Fraser's hostile behavior has sided with Barbie in their ongoing drama.

What did Fraser say to Barbie on Below Deck season 11 episode 4?

Expand Tweet

After the chaotic dinner, Barbie and Fraser confronted each other at the bar when the Chief Steward said they needed to be "fragile" with Cat. At the same time, he called out Barbie's attitude, stating he can't deal with it any longer. The stewardess instantly clapped back by branding him a "little sassy." To which Fraser replied:

"No, no, wait. I don’t have sass. When stuff needs to be done, it needs to get done. And if it’s not done greatly, I’m gonna get angry."

"That's bullsh*t," Barbie snaps informing her she won't tolerate being mistreated with a "yes sir, no sir" attitude. In a confession, Fraser explained it doesn't matter how well Barbie works; it'll go downhill for her how she approaches her superior. He noted:

"I don’t care how good of a stew you are. Where do you get off that this attitude and this approach towards your superior is going to work out for you?"

The conversation ended on a heated note with Fraser swearing:

"You can f*ck off. You want to go against me, it’s gonna be sh*tty. F*cking bring it, or go home."

Before the verbal spat with her boss, Barbie spoke at length about her situation on a phone call with her mother. The Below Deck stewardess expressed feeling underappreciated and mistreated, suggesting she finds it hard to talk to her boss when she lacks "respect" for him. Barbie accused Fraser of constantly attacking her, but the former's mother advised her to handle the situation calmly.

Below Deck fans also appear disappointed with Fraser's attitude toward his crewmate. Some say he is "picking on poor Barbie," and many highlight his bias in dealing with problems related to Cat and Barbie.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Below Deck season 11 releases new episodes every Monday at 9 pm ET on Bravo.