Juliette's friends Amanda and Chloe were upset at her for spending too much time with a partner like Clark, who was not even interested in her career as a reality TV star.

Amanda was upset that Juliette did not contact her when she was sick, while Chloe was hurt by the fact that Juliette did not attend her business launch party. They felt that as Juliette's friends, they were obligated to tell her that she was acting like a sh**ty friend.

The three later met for lunch, where Amanda and Chloe pointed out how Juliette made excuses not to hang out with them. Juliette tried to explain that she did not want to worry about her friends and family amid her big move to Miami. To that, Amanda told Juliette that she would be the last person she'd call if she needed help.

Siesta Key: Miami Moves fans felt Amanda and Chloe did not understand that Juliette needed her friends' support while trying to grow her business.

B. @Mayerislife #SiestaKeyMiamiMoves So Amanda and Chloe are going to spend the entire season complaing about Juliette, who has literally been the same person in 5 seasons, the only difference instead of focusing solely on a guy, she’s focused on her business too. Umm, get over it? #Siestakey So Amanda and Chloe are going to spend the entire season complaing about Juliette, who has literally been the same person in 5 seasons, the only difference instead of focusing solely on a guy, she’s focused on her business too. Umm, get over it? #Siestakey #SiestaKeyMiamiMoves

"People have lives" - Siesta Key: Miami Moves fans call out Amanda and Chloe for their behavior

Juliette blocked Amanda and Chloe after their meeting as she felt that they were talking to her like her mother. At a pool party, Chloe told Juliette that the city of Miami was eating her up and transforming her into another person.

Siesta Key: Miami Moves fans felt that Amanda and Chloe were not taking Juliette's feelings into consideration and not realizing that she just wanted to focus on growing her business in the new town.

Hail ミ☆ 🌌 @alltoohail you would think chloe, someone with a business, would understand that sometimes you have to sacrifice moments when you’re building a brand. #SiestaKey you would think chloe, someone with a business, would understand that sometimes you have to sacrifice moments when you’re building a brand. #SiestaKey

Devann @Devanthegirrl Am I missing why Chloe and Amanda are so mad? Like Amanda you had a cold does she really have to call you? And Chloes launch… is it that serious? BFFR #SiestaKey Am I missing why Chloe and Amanda are so mad? Like Amanda you had a cold does she really have to call you? And Chloes launch… is it that serious? BFFR #SiestaKey

Marissahorn @marissahorn108 Chloe and Amanda thinking way too deep into this #SiestaKey Chloe and Amanda thinking way too deep into this #SiestaKey

nicole @nicol34x Amanda and Chloe are acting so effin childish rn. What’s Amanda excuse to be mad at Juliette? Cuz she didn’t text you when you were sick? None of my friends checked up on me when I had Covid! People have lives Amanda! #siestakey not everything is about you Amanda and Chloe are acting so effin childish rn. What’s Amanda excuse to be mad at Juliette? Cuz she didn’t text you when you were sick? None of my friends checked up on me when I had Covid! People have lives Amanda! #siestakey not everything is about you

Ooooooh you’re so angry @Bossyhousewife1 Juliette these women are not your friends unless you give give give. Friendships are supposed to be supportive and understanding and Chloe and Amanda are like adult toddlers. #SiestaKey Juliette these women are not your friends unless you give give give. Friendships are supposed to be supportive and understanding and Chloe and Amanda are like adult toddlers. #SiestaKey

tae @hiibiish #SiestaKey Last season I thought Chloe was happy and she didn’t care about what Juliette was doing but now she’s worried and been worried since season 1 Last season I thought Chloe was happy and she didn’t care about what Juliette was doing but now she’s worried and been worried since season 1 😂😂😂 #SiestaKey https://t.co/8Y5Xouzjkh

liv @livysimeone Didn’t think Chloe and Amanda would hate on their friend finally putting herself and her business first 🤣 #SiestaKey Didn’t think Chloe and Amanda would hate on their friend finally putting herself and her business first 🤣 #SiestaKey

Ooooooh you’re so angry @Bossyhousewife1 Jesus Amanda and Chloe need to get lives already. Like friendships change as you get older and they need to stop meddling in her relationships. They’re so annoying. Every season. #SiestaKey Jesus Amanda and Chloe need to get lives already. Like friendships change as you get older and they need to stop meddling in her relationships. They’re so annoying. Every season. #SiestaKey

Recap of Siesta Key: Miami Moves season 5 episode 1

Last week on Siesta Key: Miami Moves, Juliette moved to Miami from Siesta Key as she felt that she had accomplished everything in her hometown. She was scared of being a small fish in a big pond and planned to throw a launch party for her bathing suit business.

Her boyfriend, Clark, refused to come in front of the cameras, which was a new territory for her, and only arrived at her launch party at the end to "escape the craziness."

Meanwhile, Chloe was upset at Juliette for not attending her party in Siesta Key, but Juliette had no idea about it. Chloe sent her a voice note after the party, giving her an ultimatum to spend time with her friends or else she would stop talking to her.

The episode description read:

"Ready to take on Miami, Juliette leaps into this new world, but finds herself feeling alienated from Chloe and Amanda. Sam and Jordana's complex relationship is questioned. Brandon feels the pressure to take the next step."

Jordana and Sam were seen living and even opening a business together. Sam had agreed to pay for Jordana's BBL and Meghan was upset because of this. She later gave Sam an ultimatum to ask Jordana to move out of his house and wanted him to make up his mind on a relationship within the next 30 days.

Juliette could not understand why Meghan was being so insecure since they had been friends since childhood.

