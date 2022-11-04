Siesta Key: Miami Moves season 5 episode 2 aired on MTV on Thursday at 8 pm ET.
Juliette's friends Amanda and Chloe were upset at her for spending too much time with a partner like Clark, who was not even interested in her career as a reality TV star.
Amanda was upset that Juliette did not contact her when she was sick, while Chloe was hurt by the fact that Juliette did not attend her business launch party. They felt that as Juliette's friends, they were obligated to tell her that she was acting like a sh**ty friend.
The three later met for lunch, where Amanda and Chloe pointed out how Juliette made excuses not to hang out with them. Juliette tried to explain that she did not want to worry about her friends and family amid her big move to Miami. To that, Amanda told Juliette that she would be the last person she'd call if she needed help.
Siesta Key: Miami Moves fans felt Amanda and Chloe did not understand that Juliette needed her friends' support while trying to grow her business.
"People have lives" - Siesta Key: Miami Moves fans call out Amanda and Chloe for their behavior
Juliette blocked Amanda and Chloe after their meeting as she felt that they were talking to her like her mother. At a pool party, Chloe told Juliette that the city of Miami was eating her up and transforming her into another person.
Siesta Key: Miami Moves fans felt that Amanda and Chloe were not taking Juliette's feelings into consideration and not realizing that she just wanted to focus on growing her business in the new town.
Recap of Siesta Key: Miami Moves season 5 episode 1
Last week on Siesta Key: Miami Moves, Juliette moved to Miami from Siesta Key as she felt that she had accomplished everything in her hometown. She was scared of being a small fish in a big pond and planned to throw a launch party for her bathing suit business.
Her boyfriend, Clark, refused to come in front of the cameras, which was a new territory for her, and only arrived at her launch party at the end to "escape the craziness."
Meanwhile, Chloe was upset at Juliette for not attending her party in Siesta Key, but Juliette had no idea about it. Chloe sent her a voice note after the party, giving her an ultimatum to spend time with her friends or else she would stop talking to her.
The episode description read:
"Ready to take on Miami, Juliette leaps into this new world, but finds herself feeling alienated from Chloe and Amanda. Sam and Jordana's complex relationship is questioned. Brandon feels the pressure to take the next step."
Jordana and Sam were seen living and even opening a business together. Sam had agreed to pay for Jordana's BBL and Meghan was upset because of this. She later gave Sam an ultimatum to ask Jordana to move out of his house and wanted him to make up his mind on a relationship within the next 30 days.
Juliette could not understand why Meghan was being so insecure since they had been friends since childhood.
Siesta Key: Miami Moves airs every Thursday on MTV at 8 pm ET.