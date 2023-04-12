Tayshia Adams who previously appeared on The Bachelorette, may have someone new in hopes of getting her final rose. The Bachelor Nation alum was recently seen hanging out with Bravo celebrities and getting intimate with Summer House’s Luke Gulbranson.

Earlier this week, the two were seen holding hands in an Instagram post uploaded by mutual friend Katie Joy Thiele Verutti. The picture was a group picture and featured Summer House stars such as Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard, Andrea Denver, Lexi Sundin, and new cast member Chris Leoni.

Fans took to social media to chime in about the potential new couple and one person cannot wait for the rumors to turn into reality.

@GirlsLoveBravo wrote:

"Luke & Tayshia need to date, get married & have babies ASAP."

Fans react to Tayshia Adams and Luke Gulbranson dating rumors

The Bachelorette alum Tayshia Adams and Summer House's Luke Gulbranson have sparked dating rumors after they were seen holding hands in a group picture with some other Bravo celebrities in Manhattan.

Fans took to social media to share their views about the potential pairing and called it a crossover between the two reality shows and states that the two look good together.

As Andy Cohen pointed out during a segment on WWHL, Lindsay Hubbard also posted the same picture and later deleted it. Only to post the same picture once again after cropping the two out.

@tv_aficionado wrote:

"Soooo Tayshia and Luke are dating !!!! Lindsay accidentally broke the news (lol) and then took the post down, cropped it, and reposted."

Others wondered if the rumors are true and pointed out that Tayshia Adams previously dated Zac Clark, who is friends with Summer House's Carl Radke and called it "awkward." Fans further stated that they like The Bachelorette alum better than Ashley Darby but think that she deserves better than Luke.

Sophie Ross @SophRossss Tayshia and Luke celebrating Easter together and subtly holding hands……… I’m genuinely obsessed w this coupling Tayshia and Luke celebrating Easter together and subtly holding hands……… I’m genuinely obsessed w this coupling https://t.co/5GXE2L3hXl

@House_of_Hubbs wrote:

"Lindsey and Carl hosted Easter Dinner but um can we discuss the couple alert!!"

Fans further asked Luke to return to the Bravo show and asked Andy Cohen to feature Tayshia on it as well. They added that the network should do a segment of the show with just couples.

Jsicka @jpahel23 #SummerHouse They should do a Summer House with couples. Luke & Tayshia, Carl & Lindsay, Kyle & Amanda (I guess), Paige & SC guy, Kory & Samantha…would be WAY more interesting then what we are currently forced to watch They should do a Summer House with couples. Luke & Tayshia, Carl & Lindsay, Kyle & Amanda (I guess), Paige & SC guy, Kory & Samantha…would be WAY more interesting then what we are currently forced to watch 😂 #SummerHouse

The reality stars' past relationships explored in light of the dating rumors

Tayshia Adams who starred in The Bachelorette season 16 and was the co-host of seasons 17 and 18 was engaged to addiction specialist Zac Clark during her season. The two were together for less than a year before parting ways in November 2021.

During The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All special, Adams opened up about the split and said:

"All I have to say is that I’m heartbroken. But we tried really hard and I still love him very much and I’m not sure what the future holds. You know how it is, it’s really tough."

Tayshia Adams was later rumored to be dating entrepreneur and chef Dorian Le Bigot in July 2022 while on a trip to Europe but there was never a confirmation about the same.

Luke Gulbranson was previously dating a fellow Bravo star and housewife Ashley Darby post her divorce from Michael Darby. Although the RHOP star had initially said that her relationship with Luke was casual, Ashley then stated that she felt like Michael was "someone she was meant to be with, while in conversation with Page Six.

The RHOP star opened up about their break up while on WWHL in January 2023 and stated that the two are no longer romantically involved.

Poll : 0 votes