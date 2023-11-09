Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is apparently so serious people are calling it Star Wars

Sony released a teaser trailer for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which will premiere on March 29, 2024. The trailer showcases the return of actors Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, and others, with new additions to the cast, like Kumail Nanjiani and Patton Oswalt. The upcoming movie, directed by Gil Kenan, promises a significant development in the iconic Ghostbusters firehouse.

The Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire trailer introduces a mysterious event called the "death chill," causing people to freeze to death in the middle of July. This, in turn, leads to a mix of intrigue and humor. However, some viewers are unsatisfied with the fact that the essence of the movie, as is apparent from the gravity of the trailer, doesn't allegedly live up to the "comedy" genre. Furthermore, this has led to parallels with Star Wars movies.

Fans believe the seriousness of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire trailer begs parallels with Star Wars

A still from the upcoming movie (Image via Sony Pictures India)

In the Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire trailer, the gravity of climate change takes a primary seat, and the trailer vignettes how climate change is scarier than ghosts. A particular voiceover that encapsulates the essence of the plot says:

"For the first time in New York history, people froze to death in the middle of July."

Fans feel the terror of climate change deeply, recalling the serious tones of Star Wars, where the galaxy's fate is at risk. Furthermore, the movie aims to refresh the series with a new enemy, moving past old villains like Gozer and Zuul. It reflects how Star Wars evolves, introducing fresh villains in each trilogy, from the Empire to the First Order.

Thus, this very depiction might have insinuated parallels with the Star Wars movie, subsequently, driving fans in an ire, as is evident from their posts on social media.

Fans reacting to the trailer (Image via Twitter/THE T'Challa Stan)

Fans reacting to the trailer (Image via Twitter/THE T'Challa Stan)

Fans reacting to the trailer (Image via Twitter/THE T'Challa Stan)

Fans reacting to the trailer (Image via Twitter/THE T'Challa Stan)

Fans reacting to the trailer (Image via Twitter/THE T'Challa Stan)

Fans reacting to the trailer (Image via Twitter/THE T'Challa Stan)

Fans reacting to the trailer (Image via Twitter/THE T'Challa Stan)

More information about Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire trailer

A still from the upcoming movie (Image via Sony Pictures India)

The upcoming Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is set to breathe new life into the franchise by introducing a fresh threat to the world, diverging from the recurring villains like Gozer and Zuul that have previously defined the series.

Furthermore, this 2024 supernatural comedy aims to combine the newer Ghostbusters: Afterlife characters with the original team from the first two films. Together, they will confront a novel menace that has put New York City, and potentially the entire world, in peril. Additionally, the official synopsis of the movie reads as follows:

"In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who’ve developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level..."

It further states:

"But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age."

Furthermore, the decision to move away from the familiar antagonists of past films addresses a critique that the Ghostbusters' adversaries had allegedly become somewhat stale due to their repeated appearances. By choosing to innovate with a new villain, the film appears to be aiming for a unique and thrilling experience for audiences, promising a departure from the predictability of past installments.

Moreover, this shift in paradigm suggests that the upcoming movie is not only a continuation of the legacy but also marks a significant evolution of the Ghostbusters saga.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire emerges as a bold evolution of the beloved franchise, promising a fresh and thrilling experience. With a new, chilling threat that overshadows the spectral foes of yesteryear, the film beckons fans to a transformed New York City.

Furthermore, this sequel appears to dare to innovate, as some fans have noted, intertwining humor with the stark theme of climate change, thereby setting the stage for a legacy intertwined with novelty.