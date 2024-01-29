Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire - First trailer gives a glimpse at the original generation

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is the highly anticipated sequel to the 2021 film Ghostbusters: Afterlife. The upcoming action comedy film is the fifth of the popular Ghostbusters franchise and as per the latest trailer, there is a return of some of the popular characters from the original generation.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife rebooted the original film franchise with the introduction of new characters like Paul Rudd's Gary Grooberson, McKenna Grace's Phoebe Spengler, Carrie Coon's Callie Spengler, and Finn Wolfhard's Trevor Spengler.

While the 2021 film featured the original villains like Zuul and Vince Clortho, the trailer of the upcoming Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire deals with an entirely new threat.

The original cast from the first two Ghostbusters films will be reunited with the characters from the more recent Ghostbusters: Afterlife in this 2024 spooky comedy. They will take on a new threat together that has threatened not just New York City but possibly the entire world.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Trailer - Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Annie Potts from the original generation make a comeback

Sony Pictures Entertainment released the official trailer for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire ahead of its release later this year on March 22, 2024. The fifth installment of the franchise and the sequel to the 2021 Ghostbusters: Afterlife has already garnered a lot of excitement among viewers.

One of the notable things from the trailer is the return of characters from the original Ghostbusters (1984) film like Dr. Peter Venkman (played by Bill Murray), Dr. Raymond "Ray" Stantz (played by Dan Aykroyd), Dr. Winston Zeddemore (played by Ernie Hudson), and Janine Melnitz (played by Annie Potts).

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire will see the original characters team up with the new characters as they return to New York after handling affairs at Summerville, Oklahoma. The official synopsis of the upcoming film as per Sony Pictures reads:

"In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family decide to leave Summerville, Oklahoma and go back to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – and help the original Ghostbusters, who've developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level!"

"But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age."

The trailer which gives a glimpse into the new foe, Death Chill also features the return of characters like Trevor Spengler, Phoebe Spengler, Lucky Domingo, Logan Kim, and Gary Grooberson. The reunion of the old and new characters along with a new twist to the Ghostbusters lore is the reason why the sequel is eagerly awaited by fans of the franchise.

The choice to eschew the well-known foes from earlier movies responds to criticism that the Ghostbusters' enemies had grown a little boring after their frequent cameos. The upcoming film seems to be striving for a different and exciting experience for viewers by deciding to experiment with a new villain, promising a break from the predictability of previous episodes.

Furthermore, this paradigm change implies that the next film not only carries on the tradition but also represents a major development in the Ghostbusters story.

Stay tuned for the latest film of the franchise as Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is scheduled to release across theaters on March 22, 2024.

