Who is the villain in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire? All to know about the latest antagonist

In a refreshing twist from the usual ghosts audiences have seen in previous Ghostbusters movies, the upcoming Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (2024) shakes things up with a brand new villain named Death Chill. As fans gear up for an epic showdown, the first teaser trailer gives us a sneak peek of the spooky thrills that await.

In the upcoming film, the Ghostbusters get ready to go on an exciting journey into icy unknowns. All the while, they navigate how to take on a never-before-seen enemy on our screens.

Exploring the Death Chill, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire's new villain

In the icy world of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, a scary new antagonist called the Death Chill shows up to bring some fresh excitement to the 2024 supernatural comedy. The trailer gives us a sneak peek of the Death Chill's chilling powers, which can freeze people to death just by scaring them. And to make things even worse, this villain wants to freeze the whole Earth and bring on another Ice Age.

The return of Dan Aykroyd as Dr. Ray Stantz heightens the menace of this supernatural threat, describing it as The Death Chill. The trailer's ominous lines include:

"For the first time in New York history, people froze to death in the middle of July."

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the highly anticipated sequel to the successful film Ghostbusters: Afterlife, introduces a new terrifying villain that will surely keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Who is the main villain in Ghostbusters so far?

In the Ghostbusters film franchise, there exists a villain named Gozer, or Gozer the Gozerian. This ancient evil god has been worshipped by people forever, since as far back as 6000 BC. In the first Ghostbusters movie, Gozer, who's all about destruction, almost destroyed New York City. It showed up as a massive marshmallow man called Stay Puft and wanted to merge the human world with the spirit world.

In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, they drop some hints about Gozer coming back. Olivia Wilde plays Gozer physically, with Shohreh Aghdashloo lending her voice and Emma Portner bringing the CGI spirit form to life. There are other iconic villains like the Terror Dogs, Zuul the Gatekeeper, Vinz Clortho the Keymaster, the Chairman from Ghostbusters: The Video Game, and even Egon's Ghost, which serves as an emotional twist after a demon fight.

Brief overview of the plot and cast of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Paul Rudd and Finn Wolfhard star in the film (Image via IMDb)

In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family heads back to the NYC firehouse after leaving Summerville, Oklahoma. They're there to help the OG Ghostbusters in their super-secret lab, taking ghost-busting to a whole new level. The story is all about this crazy supernatural storm that hits NYC, leading to a showdown with the Death Chill, a scary new enemy who can freeze people just by freaking them out. It's an icy apocalypse that could wreck the whole world.

The cast of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire features notable actors like Carrie Coon as Callie Spengler, Paul Rudd as Gary Grooberson, and the OG Ghostbusters crew played by Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Logan Kim, and Ernie Hudson. This movie brings together the best of the past and present, creating a visually stunning addition to the iconic Ghostbusters franchise.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is set to hit theaters on March 29, 2024. Originally slated for release on December 20, 2023, the movie was delayed due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike.