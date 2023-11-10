How to watch Ghostbusters: Afterlife online? Platforms and more

Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard, and Mckenna Grace are back to fight the onset of another Ice Age in Ghostbusters: Afterlife's sequel, releasing on March 29, 2024. Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is a direct sequel to the 2021 Jason Reitman film and is the fifth film in the overall franchise.

In light of the release of another Ghostbusters movie where fighters from the old generation and the new generation join hands, it may become necessary to have a quick run-through of the previous movies in the series. The previous movie, Sony Pictures Releasing's Ghostbusters: Afterlife, is available for streaming, rentals, and purchases on Apple TV+, Prime Video, YouTube Premium, and Google Play.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife was released on November 19, 2021, and has a 94% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Where to watch Ghostbusters: Afterlife? Details explored

Jason Reitman (Up in the Air, Juno) released his take on the decades-long franchise with Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and it breathed life into the series as the movie did quite well among the general movie-going audience as well as critics.

Featuring the new-generation Ghostbusters, the film brings together Paul Rudd’s Gary Grooberson along with Carrie Coon (Gone Girl) as Callie Spengler, Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things) as Trevor Spengler, and Mckenna Grace (The Handmaid's Tale) as Phoebe Spengler. The main cast will reprise their roles in the upcoming movie as well.

Where can you watch Ghostbusters: Afterlife online?

Ghostbusters fans who would like to watch Afterlife to keep up with the storyline or cinema lovers in general can find it available for streaming, rentals, or purchases online. The movie is available for rental at $6 or purchase at $20 from Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, and other streaming retailers such as Apple TV, Google Play, AMC, and Microsoft. It can also be streamed on Hulu and Roku.

Rentals will usually allow a 30-day window for viewers to watch the film and a two-day window to complete the film once you hit play. For fans who would like to keep a copy of the film with them, Afterlife is available for purchase in DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD formats from standard retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and Redbox.

It was released on DVD and Blu-ray on February 1, 2022.

More on Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Sony Pictures Releasing put out the trailer for Frozen Empire on November 8, 2023, which opens with Bananarama’s 1983 song Cruel Summer. The reception to the trailer was good, considering the success of the first reboot.

While Sony had initially teased a sequel to Afterlife at the 2023 CinemaCon, the trailer and the synopsis came in later. The official storyline of the Frozen Empire plot reads:

"The Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who’ve developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age."

The rest of the cast includes Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick), comedian Patton Oswalt (Patton Oswalt: Talking for Clapping), Celeste O'Connor (Selah and the Spades), Logan Kim (The Walking Dead: Dead City), Dan Aykroyd (Saturday Night Live), Ernie Hudson (Quantum Leap), and Annie Potts (Heartaches) in supporting roles.