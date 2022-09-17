Ghostbusters live in concert: Tickets, where to buy, dates and all you need to know

Ghostbusters Live In Concert, a live orchestra experience, will return this October. The orchestra will feature Ivan Reitman’s classic two-time Oscar and two-time Golden Globe-nominated film of the same name.

Additional dates have been listed with the new update from the organizers Schirmer Theatrical. Dan Aykroyd, the co-writer of the musical and actor of the film, said in a statement:

“They’re here to save the world!! It’s the 1984 smash hit movie, Ghostbusters with the Columbus Symphony playing the score live to film! Bring your proton packs and join us for a night of family fun with special guests, surprises, and tons of photo ops!”

Schirmer Theatrical is encouraging orchestras to collaborate with fan franchises within their area and has also posted a fan club directory.

Tickets for the Live In concert are available via the official website of Ghostbusters.

Ghostbusters live in concert 2022 Dates

10/8/2022 - Chicago Philharmonic - Auditorium Theatre

10/9-10/2022 - Youngstown Symphony - DeYor Performing Arts Center

10/14-16/2022 - Nashville Symphony - Schermerhorn Symphony Center

10/27/2022 - Reno Philharmonic - Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts

10/28/2022 - Columbus Symphony - John F. Wolfe Columbus Commons

10/29/2022 - Fresno Philharmonic - Morris Performing Arts Center

12/30/22-1/1/23 - Milwaukee Symphony - Marcus Center for the Performing Arts

More about the Live In orchestra

Peter M. Bernstein, the son of the Academy Award-winning composer and orchestrator for the film, joined Schirmer Theatrical’s creative team for the orchestra. He has helped in reconstructing Elmer Bernstein’s brilliant score, which has been orchestrated and arranged for the live performance.

As per reports, the Live In Concert includes the film, complete score, along with a conductor video with punches, streamers, and a click track.

In a 1985 interview, Elmer Bernstein recalled the score noting that due to the film’s drastic shifts in tone, it had to walk a “very, very fine line,” saying:

“It (Ghostbusters) was probably one of the most difficult jobs I ever had to do just to, and I don’t mean this as a pun, but to find the right note. The score was not easy. It was extremely difficult. Ivan Reitman and I must have talked on the phone every single day while I was working on it, just trying to help ourselves find the right approach.”

He also noted:

“One of the reasons that the scores work is that I do not denigrate the film. I don’t try to do anything hokey, I don’t try to make the music funny. My theory is that if the comedy is working in the film, let the film do the comedy, and let the music get behind the emotion or the action, so as to add another element.”

More about the film

Ghostbusters is an American supernatural comedy film, which was released in 1984. It was directed and produced by Ivan Reitman and written by Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis.

It stars Bill Murray, Aykroyd and Ramis in pivotal roles. They play the roles of three eccentric parapsychologists, who started a ghost-catching business in New York City. The story is based on Aykroyd's own fascination with spirituality and fascination.

Aykroyd conceived Ghostbusters as a project starring himself and John Belushi, in which they would venture through time and space battling supernatural threats.

