Ghosts season 3 episode 2 recap: Spirits can enter human dreams to communicate

Ghosts season 3 episode 2 premiered on CBS on February 22, 2024, revealing new possibilities for the human and spirit inhabitants of Woodstone Mansion. The American comedy, based on its British counterpart, is helmed by Joe Port and Joe Wiseman. After premiering in October 2021, the series is currently airing its third season, focusing on the tussle and alliance between the two worlds.

Similar to its previous seasons, Ghosts season 3 also promises new angles to coexistence. The first episode revealed Flower to be the ghost who moved on to the afterlife, leaving Thorfinn sad, as he had romantic feelings for her. An owl that visited the mansion’s barn made Thor believe it was Flower reborn. While he wanted to cage it, the others convinced him to free the bird.

Meanwhile, Pete wanted all the cholera ghosts to leave the basement and come upstairs. However, one cholera ghost, Nancy, wanted to come up alone without the others. To dissuade others, she lied about Pete insulting all of them. This angered the other cholera victims, and they remained in the basement.

A new dream-entering power was revealed in Ghosts season 3 episode 2

Titled Man of Your Dreams, the recently aired Ghosts season 3 episode 2 brings up a new power that may help ghosts and humans like Jay interact.

Jay and Sam let go of their disagreement over TV placement and compromise

Ghosts season 3 episode 2 showed Jay buying a new TV as he is tired of watching shows that the house ghosts prefer. However, he and his wife disagree on where to position it. Sam even tries an underhanded tactic by using Sasappis.

However, later in the plot, the couple decides to keep their differences aside as more important things are at hand. With Halloween around the corner, the Arondekar couple decides not to put up the TV at all.

Sasappis enters Jay’s dream and interacts with him

In a surprising revelation this season, Sasappis is revealed to possess the unique power of entering the dreams of humans. He employs this ability with Jay, trying to convince him to buy a pizza oven. However, Sasappis discloses this to Sam, who urges him to enter Jay’s dream to manipulate him regarding the TV's placement.

Meanwhile, Pete believes it is unethical of Sass and argues with him at a time when Sass is already in Jay’s dream. Jay hears Sass’s side of the conversation and grasps the scenario. Jay is upset, but Sass enters his next dream to apologize, and they make unlikely friends.

Thorfinn’s girlfriends are rumored to attain an afterlife

Isaac divulges information about Thor’s girlfriends before Flower to the younger ghosts and Sam in Ghosts season 3 episode 2. He revealed that all of Thor's lovers moved on to the afterlife while they were dating him, including Flower, who recently departed.

Believing this to be a method of getting to the afterlife, Alberta and Hetty try to catch Thor’s attention romantically. However, a depressed Thor thwarts their advances and refuses this allegation about other girlfriends. He claims Flower was the only one who listened to him.

Preparations for Halloween start with Trevor’s strange idea

Halloween is around the corner, and Ghosts season 3 episode 2, saw the Arondekars preparing for it. As mentioned before, after days of arguments and differences, Sam and Jay decide not to set up the TV at all.

Trevor looks at the Arondekar couple’s Halloween preparation and gets the idea of arranging for a séance. He proposes to try and bring Flower back from the afterlife with it. This brings back Thor’s enthusiasm.

What is likely to happen in the next episode?

With a new-found friendship between Jay and Sasappis in Ghosts season 3 episode 2, Jay will be able to communicate with the ghosts better in the upcoming episode. The other ghosts will also be upbeat about the upcoming event of Halloween, whether Flower comes back or not.

The Arondekars will have guests, Jay’s sister Bela and her boyfriend Eric, in episode 3. Eric will reveal that a near-death experience has given him the ability to see and hear ghosts. This will also mean he can see the ghosts in Woodstone Mansion.

The third episode, titled He Sees Dead People, will arrive on February 29, 2024, on CBS. Meanwhile, Ghosts season 3 episode 2 is available on Paramount+ for streaming.