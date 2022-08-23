"Girl that’s dangerous": Love & Hip Hop: Miami fans criticize Amara for travelling against doctors orders during high-risk pregnancy

Episode 16 of Love & Hip Hop: Miami aired on VH1 on Monday night. While a lot of drama surrounded the other cast mates, Amara faced her own issues. Dealing with a high-risk pregnancy, Amara's doctor had advised her to be on complete bed rest. However, Amara was stubborn about going to Arizona for a booking because she didn't want to disappoint her fans.

Whitney Gaspard @honestspokengir Amara I know you needed the money but girl why would you risk flying to Arizona girl that’s dangerous #lhhmia Amara I know you needed the money but girl why would you risk flying to Arizona girl that’s dangerous #lhhmia

Titled Grab the Mic, the episode featured Amara talking to her friend Geo about her trip to Arizona. Although her friend advised her to listen to the doctor's orders, the Love & Hip Hop: Miami star went against them and flew to Arizona with her mother.

Viewers who witnessed the ordeal took to social media and slammed Amara for putting her and her twins' lives at risk.

Amara makes her way to Arizona against doctor's orders in Love & Hip Hop: Miami

It all started when Amara and her mom were getting the cast of her pregnant belly done. During that time, Amara's friend, Geo, video called her to find out how the Love & Hip Hop: Miami star was doing. He outrightly asked her if her fiance Allan was of any help. Amara told her friend that Allan had not attempted to help her out in any way.

Amara continued to tell her friend about her vision of marrying the Love & Hip Hop: Miami star and build their real estate empire. Amara added that she was tired of being the one putting in all the effort. Not wanting her to get stressed, Geo told the Love & Hip Hop: Miami star that they would deal with Allan after her delivery.

The Love & Hip Hop: Miami star opened up and told Geo that despite her doctor advising her to be under bed rest, she was not able to follow those orders because she needed to make money. Amara emphasized that she needed to earn as much as she could before her delivery so that she could rest after it.

Amara revealed that she had a booking in Arizona and was planning on going for it because she didn't want to disappoint her fans. Geo advised her, claiming it wasn't the right decision and that she needed to listen to the doctor's orders. But Amara was stubborn and decided to board her flight from Miami to Arizona with her mother.

Fans who witnessed Amara go against the doctor's orders and travel despite her high-risk pregnancy took to social media and slammed Amara.

Fans are worried for Amara and her twins as she flies to Arizona

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that what Amara did was dangerous. Some also added that her fans would understand and that it wasn't worth putting her and her kids' lives at risk. A few others were shocked that she still went against her doctors' words despite it all.

Koree4Real ✊🏾📸🛩 @superstarboss1 Yo Bro I Can’t Believe Amara Didn’t that’s Why Would She do this Knowing What’s The Doctor Said to her About Pregnancy’s Bro, And Her Mama Health Too LOST FOR WORDS.. #LHHMIA Yo Bro I Can’t Believe Amara Didn’t that’s Why Would She do this Knowing What’s The Doctor Said to her About Pregnancy’s Bro, And Her Mama Health Too LOST FOR WORDS.. #LHHMIA

K. Mac ! @ms_kayymac Amara pushing it traveling with a high risk pregnancy. Now the stress of her mom being sick just gonna put more pressure on her. This whole queen of kompa thing is hilarious. I will say Florence does look better than Shassy #LHHMIA Amara pushing it traveling with a high risk pregnancy. Now the stress of her mom being sick just gonna put more pressure on her. This whole queen of kompa thing is hilarious. I will say Florence does look better than Shassy #LHHMIA

✨ALWAYS on my GRIND✨ @JayOnMyGrind Amara, you couldn’t cancel on your event, or you couldn’t cancel on your babies?!? Why do you keep receiving medical attention every season you’re in?!? You’re doing this to yourself atp…. #lhhmia Amara, you couldn’t cancel on your event, or you couldn’t cancel on your babies?!? Why do you keep receiving medical attention every season you’re in?!? You’re doing this to yourself atp…. #lhhmia

Ororo Munroe @Haute2Trott Not the momma falling out, too?! Amara… girl, SAT DOWN! #LHHMIA AZ ain’t worth you, your babies, or your momma in the ER. Not the momma falling out, too?! Amara… girl, SAT DOWN! #LHHMIA AZ ain’t worth you, your babies, or your momma in the ER.

ChocolateInDaMiddle @latisha_vailes Amara,sit yo ass down Dam!!! They said Don’t travel #LHHMIA Amara,sit yo ass down Dam!!! They said Don’t travel #LHHMIA

Mobi-Wan Kenobi @mobi_kenobi Not understanding why Amara keeps putting her life and her babies’ lives at risk #LHHMIA Not understanding why Amara keeps putting her life and her babies’ lives at risk #LHHMIA

Love & Hip Hop: Miami airs every Monday at 9 pm ET only on VH1. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

