Glitch: The Rise and Fall of HQ Trivia on Max- Release date, plot, and more

Glitch: The Rise and Fall of HQ Trivia is a brand new documentary movie that is all set to make its arrival exclusively on HBO's popular streaming platform Max on Thursday, July 20, 2023. The documentary, which had its world premiere on March 5, 2023, on CNN, is helmed by Salima Koroma.

Glitch: The Rise and Fall of HQ Trivia revolves around the once-popular trivia mobile game named HQ Trivia and its epic rise and fall. Ever since the official trailer for the movie was launched by Rotten Tomatoes, the audience has been eagerly waiting to witness how the real-life story behind the famous mobile game will unfold.

Glitch: The Rise and Fall of HQ Trivia features former HQ hosts Sharon Carpenter and Scott Rogowsky

A still from Glitch: The Rise and Fall of HQ Trivia (Image Via Rotten Tomatoes/YouTube)

Scheduled to air on Thursday, July 20, 2023, on Max, Glitch: The Rise and Fall of HQ Trivia has been produced by Banks Tarver, Ken Druckerman, Amy Entelis, Dylan Abruscato, Courtney Sexton, and Brandon Teitel. The airtime of the documentary film is 3 am Eastern Time (ET).

The documentary delves deep into the true story behind the astounding rise and fall of HQ Trivia, which was considered a revolution in the world of trivia game shows, even if it was for a short period of time.

It was a "game show on your phone" app that went viral and had millions of everyday users, including several well-known celebrities such as Jimmy Kimmel, Neil Patrick Harris, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and many more.

A synopsis for Glitch: The Rise and Fall of HQ Trivia, given by IMDb, reads as follows:

"This timely documentary chronicles the tech-fueled rise and Fyre-style fall of HQ Trivia, the revolutionary "game show on your phone" app that went viral, swept the nation, then crashed and burned. The global live-play game sensation drew millions of daily users to its frenetically fun trivia challenges and cash prizes, attracting celebrity fans including Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Neil Patrick Harris, Jimmy Kimmel, and Kelly Clarkson."

The description further reads:

"But its success was undone by corporate clashes, cast changes, and a tragic death. Told through the eyes of former host Scott Rogowsky and other first-person players from inside and outside the company, the film documents the real-life comedy and tragedy that unfolded in front of and behind the cameras."

The entire story of the trivia game show that saw its untimely fall, is told from the point of view of the two former hosts of the game, Scott Rogowsky and Sharon Carpenter.

The official trailer provides the audience with interesting glimpses of what to expect from the film and by the looks of it, the documentary will take viewers on an insightful journey into the short-lived world of HQ Trivia.

It will showcase how the app rose to its epic height of fame, making so many celebrity fans, and how internal conflicts and some unexpected turn of events, led to its drastic fall.

Don't forget to catch Glitch: The Rise and Fall of HQ Trivia, which will arrive on Max on July 20, 2023.

