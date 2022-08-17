Glow Up Season 4 judges: Meet Val Garland and Dominic Skinner from the Netflix show

Season 4 of Glow Up is set to premiere on August 19. Ten budding MUAs from all over Britain will appear on the show, and their expertise will be judged by Val Garland and Dominic Skinner, two maestros of the MUA industry. Both have incredible experience in the field and are set to share insights on the upcoming show. Tv presenter Maya Jama will host the show.

In the eight-episode series, contestants will participate in makeup challenges to excel in the show and ultimately win it.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

Who glows and who goes? Amazing transformations and stunning creations from aspiring artists competing to become Britain's next make-up star

Meet the judges of Glow Up season 4

The judges of the upcoming show are exceptionally brilliant in the MUA field and have made an excellent name for themselves. While Val Garland is the L'Oréal Paris Global Makeup Director and a British Vogue Contributing Beauty Editor, Dominic Skinner is a Global Senior Artist for Mac Cosmetics.

1) Val Garland

63-year-old Val Garland is a London-based makeup artist. She grew up in Bristol, after which she shifted to Sydney, Australia, where she trained as a hair-colorist. Her informed interest in color, hair, and makeup soon made her a leading artist in Australia.

After a few years, the Glow Up judge came to London and worked on high-profile catwalk shows for Alexander McQueen, commercial celebrity shoots with Kate Moss, and publication collaborations including Vogue, Dazed & Confused, i-D, and Visionaire.

In 2004, Garland received the Pantene Pro-V Make-up Artist of the Year Award, and in 2017, she was named the first L'Oréal Paris Global Make-up Director. The makeup artist has also published a book called Validated, an anthology illustrating her career through a series of seminal images.

2) Dominic Skinner

The Senior Global Artist at MAC Cosmetics, Dominic has been in the beauty business for the last 20 years. His biggest inspiration to the makeup industry was Daryl Hannah's character Pris in Blade Runner, the character who has paint smeared all across his eyes.

He always encourages his clients to try bold makeup. On his official MAC page, Dominic mentioned the idea behind his makeup inspiration. He said:

"Despite having moved around a lot, I don’t need to travel anywhere in particular for inspiration,”

He also admitted:

“I find that there are ideas all around me, it’s just a case of spotting the ones that other people might have missed.”

Over the years, Skinner has worked with many prestigious personalities in the industry. Also, working in MAC for so many years, the Glow Up judge's most memorable incident was when he had the opportunity to assist Alex Box on a magazine shoot that Alexander McQueen was directing.

Viewers can watch the premiere of Glow Up season 4 on August 19 at 3.00 am ET on Netflix. It'll be packed with drama, expertise and a whole lot of makeup advice.

Edited by Sayati Das