Glynis Johns net worth: Fortune explored as Mary Poppins actress dies aged 100

Glynis Johns, who appeared in films like South Riding and 49th Parallel, died at the age of 100 on January 4, 2024. Her manager Mitch Clem revealed that she died of natural causes at her Los Angeles-based residence. Johns, whose net worth was $6 million at the time of her death, was praised for her portrayal of Winifred Banks in Mary Poppins.

Clem paid tribute to Johns in a statement, saying that she changed the lives of millions with her performances. The statement continued:

"Her light shined very brightly for 100 years. She had a wit that could stop you in your tracks powered by a heart that loved deeply and purely. Today is a somber day for Hollywood. Not only do we mourn the passing of our dear Glynis, but we mourn the end of the golden age of Hollywood."

A Facebook post by the Walt Disney Family Museum reads that Glynis Johns trained herself in dancing at a very young age. Her flawless skills helped her win a few medals, and her work with Disney during the 50s was praised by critics and audiences.

Social media platforms were flooded with tribute posts where netizens recalled Glynis' performance in Mary Poppins and shared glimpses of her stage appearances. In 1999, she retired from acting after her appearance as Grandma Gallagher in the comedy film Superstar.

Glynis Johns' net worth was around $6 million: Film and TV appearances explored

As mentioned earlier, Glynis Johns had several credits under her name, and she accumulated a lot of wealth from her film and TV appearances. The Personage reported that her net worth was estimated to be $6 million.

Glynis was born to Mervyn Johns and Alice Maude Johns. While the former was an actor, Alice was known for her work as a pianist on stage and at other events, as per The New York Times. Glynis began pursuing her passion as an actress during her school days and was featured in plays like The Children's Hour.

While she was being praised for her stage appearances, she soon started working in films. Her first project was South Riding, released in 1938. She continued appearing in other films until she was cast for Disney's projects like The Sword and the Rose.

Glynis Johns slowly established herself in Hollywood and became a popular face after portraying Winifred Banks in Mary Poppins. The musical fantasy comedy was adapted from a book of the same name, and it turned out to be successful at the box office.

She was also known for her work on Broadway and was featured in plays like A Little Night Music, The Boy Friend, and A Kiss for Cinderella. Her filmography includes several TV shows, including Glynis, where she was seen as Glynis Granville.

Glynis Johns played the role of Trudie Pepper in the CBS sitcom Coming of Age from 1988 to 1989. She also worked as a singer in multiple films from 1950 to 2018.