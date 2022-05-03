Go-jin acquires a new enemy in Crazy Love Episode 13

The latest episode of Crazy Love picks up where we left things off in the episode before that. Baek Soo-yeong confronts Go-jin about him faking his amnesia and the latter confirms the truth. When she hugs him in relief, he says that things haven’t changed a bit — he doesn’t love or hate her anymore as he has fallen for Shin-ah.

While he clarifies the situation, an obsessed Soo-yeong thinks that he is trying to get revenge from her for leaving him twelve years ago.

A new enemy threatens Go-jin’s love life in Crazy Love

Go-jin and Shin-ah are head over heels in love with each other. She wakes up early to pack him a delicious lunch, crafting every dish in the shape of a heart. They lovingly feed each other during lunch and share a romantic moment. However, their love is not stopping others from plotting against Go-jin.

Se-gi gives Chief Ma a fake income tax statement of GOTOP (posing them as the original) and instructs her to present them to the media to expose Go-jin’s fraud. Chief Ma, who is in dire need of money and wants to prove her loyalty to Se-gi, agrees to do so.

In another scene, Soo-yeong makes yet one more attempt to separate Shin-ah and Go-jin. She asks Shin-ah to meet her at night and tells her that Go-jin is the first love she keeps talking about. She requests Shin-ah to leave him as he is in love with her instead and will eventually realize his true feelings.

A conflicted Shin-ah comes home and thinks things over all night and even removes her fake engagement ring. In the morning, she goes to meet Soo-yeong to give her answer. She tells her that she loves Go-jin and will keep loving him, eliciting a collective sigh of relief from Crazy Love fans.

Soo-yeong warns her that she will only hurt herself in the process as Go-jin will eventually go back to her. However, Shin-ah isn’t scared and says that she would rather ask Go-jin what he feels directly instead of believing Soo-yeong’s words.

Soo-yeong tries to buy Shin-ah with money and dangles the prospect of making her an instructor but Shin-ah shoots down both offers and leaves. When Go-jin comes to know that Soo-yeong met up with Shin-ah, he visits the former and instructs her to leave his girlfriend alone and once again emphasizes that he doesn’t love her anymore.

Shin-ah is nursing her own secret in Crazy Love

Shin-ah starts practicing to become an instructor without Go-jin’s help and records her own videos. She works so hard that she barely has time for Go-jin. Since he has no idea what she is doing, he is annoyed that she is not spending more time with him. He even confronts Shin-ah about it but she calms him down with the promise to go on a date with him next weekend.

While having lunch with Shin-ah, her brother, and Ok-hee, he learns that Shin-ah will be attending a reunion dinner with her college friends. The revelation that someone named Hee-seok, whose departure to the military evidently made Shin-ah cry, will also be coming to the dinner makes Go-jin suspicious. He thinks that Hee-seok is Shin-ah’s first love which makes him jealous. He crashes their party at the restaurant only to discover that Hee-seok is actually a woman. He asks Shin-ah to have fun and leaves.

Later, the group comes across Soo-yeong and her arrogant sister, who gets into a heated argument with Ok-hee. In the ensuing chaos, Shin-ah gets pushed and she falls. Before Soo-yeong can help her, Go-jin appears and takes her away.

He is later approached by Soo-yeong who once again requests him to come back to her but he refuses, prompting her to vow revenge against him for hurting her when all she did was protect him for the last twelve years.

Meanwhile, Oh Se-gi convinces the board members to vote against Go-jin and even confronts his former friend who is heartbroken about the betrayal. The Crazy Love episode ends with a major meeting of GOTOP’s board members that will decide Go-jin’s fate.

Stay tuned for the recap of Crazy Love Episode 14 to know what happens next!

