Love, lies, and betrayal on the horizon for Go-jin in Crazy Love Episode 12

Episode 11 of Crazy Love ended with Go-jin and Shin-ah kissing, leaving fans excited for what is to come.

Crazy Love Episode 12 picks up where the previous episode left off, with Shin-ah agreeing to date Go-jin. He once again explains why he doesn’t want her to become an instructor and shares how she will get hurt in the field, but it only ends up encouraging her further.

Go-jin picks her up the next morning and is openly affectionate after they arrive in the office. He holds Shin-ah’s hand in front of his employees and carries her bag, even though she is embarrassed.

Go-jin is scared to lose Shin-ah in Crazy Love

Go-jin is afraid of Shin-ah falling ill due to overworking, so he takes her home and cooks a lavish dinner. Afterward, he doesn’t even let her wash the dishes as he is still under the impression that she is dying from a brain tumour.

They seem happy to be with each other. Go-jin is secretly afraid to lose her, but he finally gives in to her wish of becoming an instructor. He requests GOTOP employees to give private lessons to Shin-ah, shocking them in the process.

One day, when Shin-ah casually touches her head, he becomes worried that she is in pain and hurries over to check on her. Despite her constant reassurances that she is all right, his heart sinks like a stone. He decides to retire so he can focus on Shin-ah's health and treatment. He even plans to drop his investigation against Oh Se-gi.

He gets her house deep-cleaned, and buys her a new bed along with other house equipment to make her life as easy as possible. However, this is where the Crazy Love episode takes a turn.

Go-jin confronts Shin-ah about having cancer and assures her that she doesn’t have to lie anymore. He refuses to believe her when she denies being sick and drags her to the hospital. There, he is shocked to learn that she is indeed not ill and it was just a misdiagnosis.

While Go-jin is initially angry, making Shin-ah think that he was nice to her just because he thought she was dying, he chooses to rejoice in the revelation soon after. He rushes back to hug her in relief and the two share a sweet kiss.

Is there something more than greed fueling Se-gi's betrayal in Crazy Love?

Se-gi is dead-set to destroy Go-jin (Image via KBS)

In the latest Crazy Love episode, we see Se-gi discover that Mr. Park secretly owns 3% shares of GOTOP under the name of his daughter. He then gets a call from a nursing home after which he goes to meet his mentally-ill father who fails to recognize him and calls for his daughter, Se-hee. He leaves with a pained expression.

Se-gi then tries to alienate instructor, Jung Sung-ho, by making it seem like Go-jin doesn’t appreciate him. He pushes him to start his own plan of betraying the GOTOP owner.

Meanwhile, Se-gi also decides to forge tax documents to show that Go-jin has been evading taxes. He arranges for a meeting of shareholders during which he convinces them of Go-jin’s inability to lead GOTOP. He also pressures Mr. Park into voting in his favor by threatening to reveal that he holds shares in GOTOP.

Baek Soo-yeong discovers Go-jin’s secret

After a conversation with Mr. Park in Crazy Love, during which he reveals how Go-jin has been memorizing stuff beacuse of his 'amnesia,' Soo-yeong is suspicious. She is convinced that Go-jin is faking and confronts the latter about the same. To her surprise, he admits that he hasn’t lost his memories.

What will she do next and will Se-gi succeed in his plans? Hopefully, Episode 13 of Crazy Love will hold the answers.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee