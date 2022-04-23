Crazy Love, Episode 11 sees Noh Go-jin dead set on saving Shin-ah, but she has no idea why 

The previous episode of Crazy Love ended with Go-jin reading Shin-ah’s personal diary and discovering that she has a brain tumor. Without riffling through the next few pages, which would have told him the truth, Go-jin hurries to find Shin-ah and proposes that they start dating.

A shocked Shin-ah goes home and can’t sleep all night after their unexpected interaction. The morning brings another surprise waiting at her doorstep in Crazy Love.

Go-jin is ready to woo the headstrong Shin-ah in

Crazy Love

The beginning of Crazy Love Episode 11 sees Go-jin arriving at Shin-ah's house early in the morning to apologize once again for hurting her in the past. He requests her to come back to work but Shin-ah refuses, though her suppressed emotions are certainly making themselves known.

Go-jin gets ready to apologize to the staff members who are protesting against the inspection regarding the stolen study guides. He assures them that he will forget the theft only if they request Shin-ah to come back to the office.

Although his plan works, Shin-ah isn’t too happy with his sneaky tactics. She is also rendered speechless when Go-jin asks her out again. However. she is not the only one in shock as Oh Se-gi is also dumbstruck by Go-jin apologizing to the staff members.

Meanwhile, Baek Soo-yeong, who is evidently obsessed with getting Go-jin back, is pondering whether Oh Se-gi could be correct in assuming that Shin-ah is taking advantage of Go-jin’s amnesia and faking being his fiancee. She is quick to believe the same and makes it her mission to expose Shin-ah in Crazy Love.

We then see Shin-ah still wondering about Go-jin’s proposal while getting snacks for the staff. She ends up colliding with a girl and is almost about to be hit by a biker when Go-jin appears and saves her. As they leave, the mysterious girl looks on with an unfathomable expression on her face.

Back in the office, Go-jin, who is still under the impression that Shin-ah has brain tumor, instructs the staff to get their own lunch and do their work as it hurts his "woman’s arms.”

Later, he switches her cafeteria food with nutritious dishes and orders her not to carry heavy things anymore. Shin-ah, who is already embarrassed, is even more mortified when the staff assume that she is pregnant and hence Go-jin’s behaviour has changed all of a sudden.

Go-jin next visits Shin-ah’s house when she is busy scolding her brother for dropping out of school. The two barely get to talk before her father drops in looking for her runaway brother. Believing that Shin-ah and Go-jin are living together, he gives them his blessings and requests Go-jin to stay the night with them.

While Shin-ah fears that he will hate sleeping uncomfortably on the floor with her father and brother, Go-jin feels the exact opposite. He is elated to finally have a family. Moreover, he exchanges messages with Shin-ah throughout the night, causing the latter to forgive him.

Go-jin stops Shin-ah from auditioning for the role of education instructor in Crazy Love

As GOTOP begins its annual auditions for education instructors, Shin-ah wants to participate. However, she learns that Go-jin has specifically removed her from the candidate list.

While he did so to keep her by his side, he decides to lie when Shin-ah confronts him. He tells her that she has no talent, which is why removed her from the list. Meanwhile, Soo-yeong offers Shin-ah the job of an instructor at Baek Edu, hoping to lure her away from Go-jin.

The next day, Go-jin goes to pick up Shin-ah but learns she has already left for office. There, he saves her from falling and confesses why he really stopped her from auditioning. He also admits that he likes her and proceeds to kiss her. Shin-ah finally ditches her inhibitions and kisses him back.

Will it be smooth sailing for Shin-ah and Go-jin from hereon or will there be more obstacles for the couple? Tune in to Crazy Love’s next episode to find out.

