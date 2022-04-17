Go-jin can’t stop his feelings for Shin-ah from growing in Crazy Love episode 9

After last week’s sudden kiss in Crazy Love to prove to Baek Soo-yeong that he has moved on, Go-jin starts the episode by properly apologizing, bowing down and everything, much to the surprise of Shin-ah. Meanwhile, Soo-yeong is still in shock and trying to come to terms with the fact that her former lover is engaged. However, she is still not ready to give up and vows to make Go-jin remember their love.

Soo-yeong’s past and Shin-ah’s future in Crazy Love

are set to clash

Shin-ah and Go-jin are caught up in their feelings for each other (Image via KBS)

In a flashback in Crazy Love, we see how Soo-yeong’s father got Go-jin caught on fake charges of forging his academic records. He further threatened his daughter that if she didn’t marry the man of his choice, he would get Go-jin killed. To ensure that Go-jin is not hung up on her, Soo-yeong takes a clean break by faking that she doesn’t want his “bad reputation” to tarnish her image anymore.

Back in the present, Shin-ah and Go-jin are at their respective houses and are still thinking about their kiss in the last episode of Crazy Love. Shin-ah realizes that she is not mad that the kiss happened, she is upset because Go-jin called it a mistake in his apology. On the other hand, Go-jin is fighting his feelings for Shin-ah and trying to revert back to his mean boss persona.

Go-jin remembers his culprit in Crazy Love

Go-jin remembers that Se-gi left him to die (Image via KBS)

The last few episodes seem to represent that Go-jin only saw the watch of the man who saw him laying injured on the road, after his accident. This episode confirms that he remembers that the mysterious man was Oh Se-gi, his best friend, who helped him in establishing GOTOP Education. But for some reason, this same man is now trying to destroy his life.

Meanwhile, Se-gi is also suspicious of Go-jin and is doubtful whether he really has amnesia. But he continues his plan to slowly destroy his career and proceeds to get Chief Ma on his side, which brings him closer to Mr. Park.

He joins hands with him and gives the contract details that Go-jin spent months perfecting to take over Think Academy, another education giant like GOTOP. He wants Mr. Park’s Ilpum Education to acquire the company instead, dealing a major blow to GOTOP.

Thanks to his private investigator, Go-jin comes to know that Se-gi met with Mr. Park.

Go-jin is speechless in the face of Shin-ah’s selflessness in Crazy Love

Go-jin accepts Soo-yeong’s invitation to join her for dinner the next day with his “fiancée.” At the restaurant, Soo-yeong tries to jog Go-jin’s memories but he fakes that he remembers nothing. When asked why he loves Shin-ah, his fake answer turns to truth when he realizes that unlike everyone else, Shin-ah never left him despite his rudeness.

When a server accidentally spills hot coffee on Shin-ah’s hands, he is quick to assist her with obvious concern and scolds the waiter, much to Soo-yeong’s annoyance. As Shin-ah leaves for the washroom, Soo-yeong blurts out that Go-jin used to love her and she will make sure that he remembers.

Back at Go-jin’s house, Shin-ah tries to return the jewelry and dress she wore to KPEDA’s party, unaware that her friend had taken the earrings from the box. A flustered Go-jin makes an off-hand comment about Shin-ah stealing them, prompting the latter to fly into a rage and pummel her boss with a pillow before declaring that she is breaking the contract as she won’t “live like a fool” anymore.

She plans to resign the next day, but one of the staff members requests her to bring the mock exam monitoring files for Go-jin’s advertisement shoot. Meanwhile, at the location, a mysterious person with scars on their hand, loosens the screws on the lights behind Go-jin. Halfway through the shoot, it starts falling on Go-jin. But Shin-ah saves him at the last moment, even though she herself gets injured.

Go-jin is touched by her actions. Will this act be enough to push Go-jin to finally embrace his feelings? The answers will be in the next episode of Crazy Love.

