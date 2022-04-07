Shin-ah is Go-jin’s unwilling puppet in Crazy Love episode 8

In the last episode of Crazy Love, Shin-ah received the shock of her life when she first learned that she doesn’t have a brain tumor, followed by Go-jin telling her that he had been faking his amnesia. Poor Shin-ah, overwhelmed by these new revelations, loses consciousness only to wake up to her boss’ smirking face as he proclaims that he will be turning her in to the police for fraud.

Shin-ah is at Go-jin’s mercy in Crazy Love

Go-jin threatens to put Shin-ah in jail for fraud (Image via KBS)

Go-jin scares Shin-ah with scenarios like how she owes him money for destroying his limited edition blazers, decoration items, and his cars. In return, the court will take her father’s house and meager assets, probably giving him a heart attack in the process. Afraid of the bleak possibility, Shin-ah agrees to do whatever Go-jin wants from her.

Surprisingly, Go-jin wants her to keep up her act of being his fiancé. Why? Only future episodes of Crazy Love will tell. He gets her to sign a “hostage” contract, which details that Shin-ah will do whatever Go-jin wants, to pay off her debt.

He starts by tormenting Shin-ah the next day itself, whether it is making her do all his household work, repeatedly asking her to cook different things for him, or nit-picking at everything she does.

In the office, while he is busy making Shin-ah’s life hell, Go-jin receives another shock — his staff members thanking him for the time off and how it allowed them to be with their kids. What’s even more surprising is when Mrs. Gong, the cleaner at GOTOP, hugs Go-jin, a man she majorly detests.

It is revealed that Shin-ah paid the long-standing bill for her sick son in Go-jin’s name. While Go-jin soaks in the praise at the moment, he is swift to remind Shin-ah that she will have to pay him back.

Go-jin’s budding feelings for Shin-ah vs. his hatred for his ex-girlfriend in Crazy love

Go-jin learns that someone stole the guide books he wrote and gave them to Mr. Park, who has published them with his name. However, Go-jin is not concerned as he has a game plan in store. He decides to attend KPEDA’s annual party, planning to keep up the facade of having amnesia and flaunting Shin-ah as his fiancé.

He forces Shin-ah to get a complete makeover at a beauty parlor but is stunned into silence by how beautiful she looks in a red sequined gown. He gets over his momentary lapse in composure and reverts back to the mean boss persona Shin-ah is familiar with.

At the party, Mr. Park is busy celebrating the fact that his books sold out in a matter of hours, only to get the shocking news that they are getting negative reviews online as they have multiple wrong questions. Go-jin reveals that he himself added the questions and did not let his staff re-check the guides, hoping to declare a reward for anyone who finds them first.

That’s why Chief Ma had no idea about the faulty questions, and Mr. Park, who was eager to publish the guides, never got them checked. We see a mysterious waiter spike a glass of champagne intended for Go-jin, but a flustered Mr. Park drinks it and is carried out of the venue in an ambulance in Crazy Love.

Go-jin turns desperate in Baek Soo-yeong's presence (Image via KBS)

Meanwhile, Baek Soo-young arrives at the park, intending to floor her former lover, Go-jin, who she believes has amnesia, with her beauty. But she instead receives a shock in return as Go-jin proceeds to introduce Shin-ah as his fiancé and leaves the party.

Dejected by the revelation, she runs after her ex-lover, prompting the desperate Go-jin to make her jealous by kissing Shin-ah out of the blue only to lose himself in the moment.

Will this spark romantic feelings in Shin-ah for Go-jin or all he still is to her is the mean boss she wants to leave? Hopefully, episode 9 of Crazy Love will reveal the answers.

Edited by Sabika