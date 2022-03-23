Crazy Love episode 5: Noh Go-jin is dead-set on catching the one hunting him

Last we met the supposedly amnesiac Noh Go-jin (Kim Jae-wook) in Crazy Love, he was busy contemplating a bouquet of red roses hiding a knife in between its petals. It carried no name — was it a warning for Korea’s number one instructor? Well, we are unable to contemplate its implications any further as the previously fired Kang Min, who hit Go-jin with his car, enters the room.

Noh Go-jin reveals the truth

Go-jin soon shows his true face — as Crazy Love fans suspected, he has been faking that he lost his memories. Why? Well, while he clearly saw Kang Min driving the car that hit him in the second episode, he also caught a glimpse of another person who walked up to him while he was losing consciousness and turned away without helping him.

Though he believed that Kang Min was in league with someone (and lured him out with a text message in the last episode), the terrified former GOTOP employee confesses that he was acting alone and was drunk when he hit Go-jin. Go-jin then scares him into confessing to the police that he caused the accident and decides to keep up his amnesia act.

Crazy Love gets even crazier- is Go-jin falling for Shin-ah?

After a successful presentation of GOTOP at the 2023 Entrance Exam Information Session Special Open Lecture, where Go-jin surprises Oh Se-gi with his old confidence, the employees go for a company dinner. While Go-jin has actively avoided such get-togethers in the past, he joins this time to not make Shin-ah suspicious about him having amnesia.

As Crazy Love is bound to be a love story somewhere down the line, sparks of attraction between Shin-ah and Go-jin kicked off in this episode. While it is not obvious yet, the subtle signs are there - how their eyes meet, how Shin-ah (Krystal) straightens his tie, Go-jin's inability to stop looking at her when she is singing, etc.

Everybody has fun and while Chief Ma tries her best to humiliate Shin-ah, a drunk Kim Cha-bae eventually blurts out that she is Go-jin's fiance. However, no one gets a chance to react as the excessively drunk Shin-ah vomits on Go-jin in Crazy Love.

The duo then leaves the party and in order to take revenge on her for torturing him since his discharge as well as for throwing up on him, Go-jin has the completely wasted Shin-ah transported to the streets. Unaware of the switch, she sleeps on, only to wake up shocked and scared to find herself on the road.

Someone else is targeting Noh Go-jin in Crazy Love

Someone is secretly taking pictures of Noh Go-jin (Image via KBS)

Go-jin is right to suspect that someone else is after him as while he is paying the gigantic bills for Shin-ah’s shopping, a mysterious person is taking his pictures. We also see this person tacking up the photograph on a board filled with Go-jin’s pictures where they appear to be counting down days and thus, the recent picture is labeled 'D-60.'

While we will have to wait for many episodes to discover the identity of this dangerous person, it looks like Go-jin and Shin-ah’s quirky romance is just on the horizon in Crazy Love.

Edited by Mayank Shete