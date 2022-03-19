Crazy Love Episode 4: A long lost love, a bad luck talisman, and expected revelations

After the onset of chaos in Episode 3, the story picks up its pace in Crazy Love Episode 4. The previous episode ended with a mysterious man entering Noh Go-jin’s (Kim Jae-wook) ward in the hospital, taking something out of his jacket and holding it high above his head as if ready to strike.

The next step of Shin-ah’s plan in Crazy Love

An intruder enters Go-jin's room (Image via KBS)

The strange man turns out to be a reporter from Weekly Fact who sneaked into Noh Go-jin’s room to get some photographs. At first, he pretends to be innocent and acts indignant when Noh Go-jin (Kim Jae-wook) and Shin-ah (Krystal) attack him assuming that he is dangerous. But the photos of the sleeping Go-jin he took on his phone reveal the truth.

This prompts Oh Se-gi to shift Go-jin to his home in Seoul. But before his arrival, Shin-ah and her friend Ok-hee make the apartment look like it belongs to a couple — she puts in her toiletries in his bathroom, adds couple of coffee mugs to his kitchen, her clothes to his cabinet, etc.

She also puts up a bad luck talisman in his house to further ensure that even if she fails to cause him trouble, nasty things continue happening to him.

Meanwhile, Baek Soo-young, Noh Go-jin’s first love, is able to confirm that he indeed has amnesia. While the flashback in the first episode of Crazy Love made it seem like they broke up due to Noh Go-jin’s inability to give her time, it now appears that something else happened, and it was Soo-young’s fault. Now that Go-jin has lost his memory, she is hopeful that they can rekindle their romance.

At Noh Go-jin’s house, Shin-ah executes the next leg of her revenge plan — feeding her mean boss some fish, a dish he detests. After a scary procedure of preparing the fish, Shin-ah serves him the dish. As expected, the smell is enough to make Go-jin throw up continuously.

Noh Go-jin returns to the office

Employees are surprised by Go-jin (Image via KBS)

To put the speculations around Go-jin’s accident to rest, Oh Se-gi brings him to the office, but a change in his behavior makes everyone suspicious, especially the GOTOP instructor Chief Ma. She tries to figure out what’s wrong with her boss after he suffers a convulsion while giving an interview.

In another scene, we see Kang Min’s poverty-driven state as he contemplates whether he should leave South Korea. Suddenly, an unknown number messages him, revealing that he can escape as Noh Go-jin has lost his memories.

To confirm the same, he visits his former boss at the venue of the major Entrance Exam Information Session event.

Noh Go-jin confirms viewers suspicions in Crazy Love

Noh Go-jin catches Kang-min in Crazy Love (Image via KBS)

Apparently, someone other than Noh Go-jin’s former secretaries (Shin-ah and Kang Min) hates him in Crazy Love as he receives a bouquet of roses with a knife stuck in between. Just then, Kang Min barges in.

However, his nerves get the better of him and he starts to leave. He is then stopped by Noh Go-jin, who wants to know who Kang Min is running from. Noh Go-jin then reveals that he is only faking his amnesia.

The next episode of Crazy Love will likely reveal why Noh Go-jin decided to put on the act and is tolerating Shin-ah even though he remembers everything.

