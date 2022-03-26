Noh Go-jin is slowly falling for Shin-ah in Crazy Love Episode 6

Crazy Love is slowly inching towards spinning its quirky love story. While it initially seemed impossible to envision Noh Go-jin (Kim Jae-wook) and Shin-ah (Krystal) as a couple, it is now evident that the two have a lot in common when it comes to their emotional experiences.

And though Shin-ah is yet to feel the same sparks, Go-jin is definitely starting to care for his seemingly brash secretary, even as the mystery of his perpetrator hangs in the background.

Who is the real culprit in Crazy Love - Oh Se-gi or Mr. Park?

Go-jin has his doubts about Oh Se-gi (Image via KBS)

Crazy Love is steadily painting GOTOP’s deputy CEO and Go-jin’s best friend, Oh Se-gi as the one after the former’s life. While the story also throws shade at Mr. Park, the CEO of Ilpum Edu, the character is too comical and busy making hilarious decisions to be taken seriously as a possible mastermind.

On the other hand, Se-gi is definitely up to something. The episode starts with him having a secret meeting with the incarcerated Kang Min, which he brushes off as an “external meeting” when Go-jin inquires about his whereabouts.

When Go-jin expresses his desire to meet Kang Min, Se-gi follows him to the prison and lingers around when his friend requests to talk to the former GOTOP employee alone. But so far, Go-jin has not begun actively doubting him.

He initially believes that Kang Min and Shin-ah have been working together and that the latter lured him out so he could be hit by the former’s car. But Kang Min denies even knowing who Shin-ah is (she was that much of a nobody in GOTOP), perplexing Go-jin further. Go-jin also wonders why his secretary is pretending to be his fiancée as he has no idea that she is dying.

Mr. Park visits Baek Soo-young during the inauguration of Baek Education and offers his former intern an invitation to be a member of the Private Education Development Association’s regular events. Believing that this gesture alone would be enough to get Soo-young on his side, he decides to work on the “misus” of GOTOP next in Crazy Love.

Noh Go-jin saves Shin-ah in Crazy Love

Chief Ma invites Shin-ah (on the pretext of dinner) to meet Mr. Park, who tries to entice her with materialistic perks and takes her to a shopping mall. However, his wife arrives and mistakenly thinks that her husband is having an affair. She attacks Shin-ah, but Go-jin arrives just in time and saves Shin-ah and even ridicules Mrs. Park for trying to harm “his woman.”

He grabs Shin-ah’s hand and leaves, only to be shocked to realize what he has just done.

Noh go-jin meets Shin-ah’s father in Crazy Love

Shin-ah saves Go-jin from her overly-affectionate community (Image via KBS)

Shin-ah rushes to her house when she learns that he father’s tractor rolled off. Here, Go-jin reveals that they are engaged, hoping to cause her trouble. Instead, he ends up being the community’s unwilling guest. Meanwhile, Shin-ah gets ready for her mother’s memorial. Go-jin is reminded of his grandmother’s death when he was young, and he connects with Shin-ah's pain.

Shin-ah’s father’s friends invite him for drinks and force him to participate. Shin-ah comes to his rescue and helps him in leaving. But he is apprehended by the police for driving fast, forcing Shin-ah to arrive and help him by proclaiming that she is his guardian. While he pretends to be indignant about the event, he is visibly moved by her actions.

They leave in the morning only to find Go-jin’s car stuffed with boxes upon boxes of potatoes by Shin-ah’s father. His demands for them to be thrown out as they are marring his costly car infuriates Shin-ah, who gets Go-jin to drive home while she gives the potatoes to strangers to ensure their ultimate consumption honors the farmers who worked hard to grow them.

For the first time in Crazy Love, Go-jin is not angry that she went against him but bothered that she picked the potatoes over him. He even drives over to where he left her in hopes of bringing her back with him, but of course, she is already gone.

Crazy Love airs weekly on Mondays and Tuesdays on KBS and Disney+.

