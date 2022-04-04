Shin-ah’s life turns on its head with a dose of double shock in Crazy Love episode 7

In last week's episode of Crazy Love, we saw how Noh Go-jin felt the first romantic sparks for Shin-ah. While he continues to feel unexpected feelings for his former secretary/fake fiancee, the revelations in episode seven are enough to sideline his feelings for the time being. However, they do surface from time to time.

But that is nothing compared to the double dose of shock that Shin-ah receives, twisting her already haphazard life story in ways she didn't expect.

Shin-ah decides to forgive Noh Go-jin

After witnessing the accident in the last episode, Shin-ah is struck with an epiphany — that, unlike the unfortunate man who didn’t have time to say his goodbyes to his family, she is lucky enough to know in advance that she is going to die. She forgives Noh Go-jin and decides to quit her plan to make his life a living hell and instead spend time with her family.

Meanwhile, Go-jin is harboring feelings for Shin-ah. She is desperately trying and failing to rein in his growing affection for her and that being amidst her family reminded him of his own grandmother’s love for him. He is missing Shin-ah’s presence and trying to find an alternative reason for his reaction.

The next day, Shin-ah decides to get out of his life for good, files her resignation, and packs her bags. As a farewell gesture, she cooks a hearty meal for Go-jin and brings refreshments for everyone at work.

But her good deeds go down the drain when Go-jin discovers that she has punched holes in all his suits and destroyed his beloved cactus plants, something she did in the early days of her plan.

Oh Se-gi is now prime suspect number one in

Crazy Love

Oh Se-gi is hiding big secrets from Noh Go-jin in Crazy Love (Image via KBS)

Apart from owning a watch similar to the one Go-jin saw the man wearing who left him for dead after his accident, Se-gi deliberately delays the bail of Kang Min. He lies to Go-jin that bailing out the former GOTOP employee would be complicated while he advises their lawyer not to file the petition in the first place and instructs him not to tell Go-jin about it.

Se-gi is not the only one hiding secrets in Crazy Love. We see Chief Ma being pressured by Director Eunjung and the photograph of a child in her diary, which seems to hint at the possibility that she is not merely greedy and probably has some significant reason for betraying Go-jin.

While we are on the topic of secrets being revealed, we also learn that Baek So-young left Go-jin all those years ago under the pressure of her father, who presumably threatened his life if she didn’t marry the man of his choice. But she plans on once again rekindling her former romance.

Shin-ah receives the biggest shocks in her life in Crazy Love

Shin-ah spends the day with her father, fretting about how he would survive without her. Just then, she is called in by her harried doctor, who reveals that she was misdiagnosed — she doesn't have a tumor and is not dying. Initially ecstatic by the revelation, she quickly realizes how she has made Go-jin her number one enemy with her actions. She rushes to Go-jin's house, intent on making a run for it.

Go-jin is already pissed off at her for destroying his clothes, plants, and car. She confronts her and reveals to a shell-shocked Shin-ah that he has been faking his amnesia. Is this the end of Go-jin and Shin-ah's yet-to-begin love story? Hopefully, the next episode of Crazy Love holds the answers.

