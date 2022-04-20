A heartbreaking truth spurs Go-jin to confess his feelings in Crazy Love Episode 10

The ninth episode of Crazy Love ended with Shin-ah risking her life to save her boss, which opens Go-jin’s eyes to her big heart and how she was willing to stick by his side. The normally aloof Go-jin cannot ignore the obvious anymore.

The tenth episode of Crazy Love starts with Go-jin scooping up the injured Shin-ah and rushing to the hospital. As the doctors tend to her wound, a highly concerned Go-jin hovers over them, interjecting repeatedly to ensure that she is getting the right treatment.

Go-jin’s growing feelings for Shin-ah and discovering Oh Se-gi’s true plans in Crazy Love

After they return from the hospital, with Go-jin being extra careful to keep Shin-ah safe, he apologizes for calling her a thief. While he has more or less quit being the Mr. Noh Manner everyone loathes, he cannot help being jealous when he sees some of the instructors and interns laughing with Shin-ah. The thought of someone else making her smile like that irritates him and he scolds them for slacking at work.

It looks like everyone is plotting against Go-jin in Crazy Love as the unnecessary scolding prompts the usually loyal instructor, Kim Cha-bae, to hatch a plan. We are yet to find out the consequences of the plan.

Meanwhile, Baek Soo-yeong arrives at GOTOP to recruit instructor, Gong Hee-cheol, for Baek Edu and succeeds in enticing him with the prospect of getting the chance to give TV lectures on the QBC channel.

She comes face-to-face with Go-jin who calls her out for stealing his employees, though she claims that she is doing all this to get closer to him. Baek Soo-yeong threatens to tell Shin-ah that she is his first love if doesn’t have dinner with her.

Meanwhile, Shin-ah is “attacked” by school-going fans of Go-jin who don’t like that she is his fiancée. Before they can torment her further, Go-jin comes to her rescue and calms the girls down.

In another scene of Crazy Love, we see that Chief Ma is now in cahoots with Se-gi as she tells a livid Mr. Park that she is ending her contract with him. She meets up with Se-gi next, who tells her that he has started an investigation into the stolen guides, and instructs her to instigate the other instructors to start a protest to disrupt Go-jin’s live-lecture shoot.

Unaware of the chaos awaiting him, Go-jin takes the next day off to observe his grandmother’s death anniversary. Shin-ah remembers the same and turns up at his house to prepare a meal for the event and to accompany Go-jin.

Once again moved by her thoughtfulness, Go-jin reveals why he really hates onions — his grandmother used to peel onions for a living and that’s all he got to eat. Not only would she cry while doing the task, his schoolmates would make fun of him for the constant smell of onions coming from him.

However, Go-jin also admits that his tragic past has now been switched with happy memories. Whenever he sees an onion now, he thinks of Shin-ah instead.

Se-gi sets up a deadly test to check whether Go-jin really has amnesia in Crazy Love

An adamant Go-jin carries out his live lecture even though the instructors refuse to return to work. Mr. Park’s revelation that the GOTOP owner taunted him about the stolen guides prompts Se-gi to arrive at his friend’s home with a can of peaches, fully aware that he is allergic to them.

When he offers Go-jin a peach, the latter readily eats it knowing that refusing will expose the fact that he doesn’t have amnesia. He suffers an allergic reaction and falls unconscious, pacifying Se-gi who calls a doctor and Shin-ah. The next day when Go-jin wakes up, he is touched by Shin-ah’s presence by his side. However, he remembers how everyone left him — his parents, his grandmother, Soo-yeong, and Se-gi. He is afraid that Shin-ah will do the same. Crazy love, indeed.

He fires Shin-ah impulsively and nullifies their contract, freeing her from any debt she owes him. Shin-ah is dejected, unable to understand why she feels like she has been dumped.

Go-jin then tries his best to get used to her absence, but misses her badly. At night, he goes into the room in which she lived when she was in his house. He observes everything morosely until he spots Shin-ah’s diary that she forgot to take when she was trying to leave in a haste.

He starts reading her diary and is horrified when he comes across the entry where she reveals that she has brain tumour.

He tracks down Shin-ah, who is in his office to get her things. Irritated by his presence, she tries to leave but Go-jin keeps stopping her. When she demands to know what he wants, he asks her to date him.

We cannot wait for the next episode of Crazy Love to reveal what will happen. Will she date him? Will Go-jin’s feelings change once he knows Shin-ah doesn’t have tumor?

