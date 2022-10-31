Hulu's upcoming documentary, God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty, is expected to premiere on the platform on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 3 AM ET (tentative time). The documentary chronicles the scandulous affair involving noted Evangelical Christian leader Jerry Falwell Jr. and how it affected his public image.

Falwell and his wife were involved in an affair with a pool attendant at a hotel, which eventually led to the Falwell family's downfall. The documentary is helmed by prominent director Billy Corben, who's best known for films like Cocaine Cowboys, Limelight and Dawg Fight. Corben also serves as one of the executive producers of the documentary.

God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty on Hulu: Trailer, plot, what to expect, and more details

Hulu dropped the official trailer for God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty on October 12, 2022, which opened with a pool attendant named Giancarlo Granda, who revealed:

''As a pool attendant, I would get hit on. But if I would have known that accepting this woman's invitation to go back to her hotel room would have led to a scandal involving the president of the largest Christian university in the world, and the president of the United States, I would have walked away and just enjoyed my private life.''

Granda later admitted that he, at the time, didn't know who the Falwells were. The trailer briefly touches upon the Falwell family's controversial life, how they crafted their public image, and how the affair led to their downfall, among other things.

Overall, the trailer has a dramatic and sensationalistic tone and fans of investigative dramas should check the show out. The official synopsis, as per Hulu Press, reads:

''In this revealing documentary, Giancarlo Granda, former pool attendant at the Fontainebleau Hotel, shares the intimate details of his 7-year relationship with a charming older woman, Becki Falwell, and her husband, the Evangelical Trump stalwart Jerry Falwell Jr.''

The synopsis further states:

''Directed by Billy Corben, God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty outlines Granda's entanglement with the Falwell's seemingly perfect lives and the overarching influence this affair had on a presidential election.''

Based on the trailer and synopsis, viewers can look forward to a comprehensive documentary that focuses on the devastating repercussions of the scandulous affair, its impact on the presidential election, and how it radically altered the public's image of the prominent Falwell family.

As per People, the Falwells met former pool attendant Giancarlo Granda in 2012 at the Fontainebleau hotel, located in Miami. Granda, who was 20 years old at the time, got involved in an affair with Jerry Falwell Jr.'s wife, Becky Falwell. In the upcoming documentary's trailer, Granda says that Jerry used to record videos of him having s*x with his wife.

God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty is told through the eyes of Granda, who details various intimate aspects of the affair, how it was exposed following his interview with Reuters, and more. Apart from Billy Corben, Alfred Spellman, Adam McKay, and Todd Schulman also serve as executive producers of the documentary.

You can watch God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty on Hulu on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

