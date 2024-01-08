Golden Globes 2024 moment: 'I'm not a Pedophile' Jim Gaffigan exposes Hollywood elite on live TV

Comedian Jim Gaffigan, while presenting the first-ever standup comedy award at the Golden Globes 2024, dropped a line that raised many eyebrows and left many wincing. He said it as he introduced the Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television category.

"I’m from a small town in Indiana. I’m not a pedophile."

A Comedian, actor, writer, and producer, Jim Gaffigan is a three-time Emmy winner, six-time Grammy Awards nominee, and two-time New York Times best-selling author. He is known for his unique sense of humor based on life's observations.

What did Jim Gaffigan joke about at the Golden Globes 2024?

Jim Gaffigan hosted an award at the 2024 Golden Globes while discussing the controversy surrounding the Epstein list. He left the audience cornered when he came on stage at the Golden Globes 2024, cracking a joke about not being a pedophile. The joke made the audience wonder who was being referred to.

The seasoned stand-up comedian arrived to present the Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television award, a brand-new category that the GG is beginning to offer. Acknowledging the incredible turn of events, JG cracked an astounding joke.

Expand Tweet

He said he was quite excited about the Golden Globes and could hardly believe his luck of being in the showbiz. After that, he dropped the bomb of a joke.

"I can’t, you know, it’s so unlikely. I’m from a small town in Indiana. I’m not a pedophile."

Jim continued, asking curiously whether pedophile was a new category there. He also mentioned that he was pleased to be giving out an award for the category, saying it had been overdue.

He also hinted at the elite in his usual sarcastic way, but it didn't go down well with the sophisticated audience and was not considered funny by everyone. He said:

"For 80 years, good looking people threw a party, right? And then you guys finally decided to invite the talented people."

Few found the joke funny enough to appear to laugh, including Taylor Swift. Eventually, Jim did declare Ricky Gervais the winner for his upcoming Netflix series, but the man failed to appear, so Jim accepted on his behalf.

Things to know about Jim Gaffigan

Jim Gaffigan stand up comedian and actor (Image via IMDb)

Jim Gaffigan is an American stand-up comedian, actor, writer, and producer whose topics of humor include religion, food, laziness, and parenting. Fellow comic Richard Jeni introduced Jim for his first live TV stand-up performance at Caroline's Comedy Club in New York City in the middle of the 1990s.

In July 2020, Jim revealed to the US Weekly the following things about him that were unknown to most.

He had worked as a copywriter and had slept on the job. Later, he was woken up and fired.

His paternal family were coal miners from Pennsylvania and Illinois, Ireland.

The Pale Tourist was his eighth comedy special and he has appeared in more than 200 commercials.

He is addicted to nicotine gum, and napping is his guilty pleasure.

When he was eight, he met Jimmy Walker from Good Times. That was the first time he had met a celebrity.

Jim Gaffigan made his television debut in the mid-1990s on "Caroline's Comedy Hour," since then, he has retained his sharp humor and warmth. But the dig at the Golden Globes 2024 was sharper than ever, leaving very few laughing and most wincing.