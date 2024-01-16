Good Grief soundtrack: The definitive guide to all songs in the motion picture

Daniel Levy’s Good Grief made its global debut on December 29, 2023. The movie is directed, written, and produced by Daniel Levy, who also plays the primary character alongside Ruth Negga and Himesh Patel. As 2023 was about to reach its end, Good Grief brought an amazing and heartrending story that left a lasting impact on the viewers.

Good Grief revolves around themes of loss, friendship, love, and moving forward. Just like movies that beautifully capture these elements, it offers a soundtrack that is both soothing and tear-inducing. The film’s playlist encompasses songs from amazing artists, including Ella Fitzgerald, Stacey Ryan, Spencer Wiggins, and more.

Rob Simonsen, the widely acclaimed American composer known for his works in Life of Pi, (500) Days of Summer, and The Age of Adaline, has provided the musical score for the film. Follow along with the article to learn more about the songs and music in Good Grief.

Every song in Netflix's Good Grief

Sleigh Ride by Ella Fitzgerald

Everyday Will Be Like A Holiday by William Bell & Booker T. Jones Jr.

A Whiter Shade Of Pale by Procol Harum

Thank You by Bonnie Raitt

With Every Heartbeat by Robyn feat. Kleerup

It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year by Andy Williams

Eyes Without A Face by Billy Idol

Heartbeat by Annie

Sortir Ce Soir by Etienne Daho

We Belong by Pat Benatar

Just Another Day by Jon Secada & Miguel Morejon

This Train Don’t Stop There Anymore by Elton John & Bernard Taupin

Only Love Can Break Your Heart by Neil Young

Hope by Haerts

That’s How Much I Love You by Spencer Wiggins

Get Dark (Instrumental) by Low-End Activist

Fall In Love by Yuno

Tchiki Boum by Niagara

Fall In Love Alone by Stacey Ryan

Daniel Levy as Marc in Good Grief (Image via Netflix)

Below is the official score for the movie, composed by Rob Simonsen:

Coming To

Getting Through It

Pied-à-terre

Promenade Nocturne

Mending

Musee De L’Orangerie

The Roue

À Bientôt

Elegy in Color

Old Friends, New York

Mark & Oliver

Plot summary

The movie centers on Marc (Daniel Levy), whose cheerful Christmas party with his husband, Oliver (Luke Evans), turns tragic after the latter dies in a fatal car accident in Paris.

The following year, Marc’s friends Sophie (Ruth Negga) and Thomas (Himesh Patel) paid him a visit and tried to help him through these difficult times. Eventually, Marc discovers Oliver’s secret note, confessing that he was seeing someone and also leasing an apartment in Paris.

Keeping this revelation a secret, Marc decides to take his friends to Paris in the facade of a vacation. In the City of Love, the trio faces their concealed truths. Marc, Sophie, and Thomas’s mysteries slowly unravel along the Sein River.

Where to watch Good Grief

Good Grief is available to watch exclusively on Netflix, as the movie is one of the platform’s Originals. For non-subscribers, the subscription cost of Netflix ranges from $6.99 to $22.99, comprising three plans: Standard With Ads, Standard, and Premium.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on new Netflix shows and movies as 2024 progresses.