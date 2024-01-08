Where to watch Good Grief? Streaming platforms for all countries explored

The new American comedy-drama film Good Grief focuses on the existential and emotional dimensions one faces after the death of a loved one. The film had a limited release in the United States on December 29, 2023, and before becoming available on Netflix on January 5, 2024. It is written and directed by Schitt's Creek actor Daniel Levy, who also stars in the film.

In Good Grief, Levy portrays the character of Marc, an artist, who has lost his husband and is trying to come to terms with the loss. Apart from Levy, Good Grief also stars Ruth Negga and Himesh Patel, Marc's best friends. The three of them go on a trip to Paris following Marc's husband's death to help Marc deal with the loss.

The movie has several elements of a romcom/dramedy and portrays the unpredictability of life.

Disclaimer: This article will contain spoilers for the film Good Grief.

Good Grief: All the streaming platforms explored

While Good Grief initially saw a limited release in the US in December 2023, it became available for global viewers on Netflix on January 5, 2024. Since it is now available worldwide, anyone with a Netflix subscription can watch the one-hour-40-minute-long film on the platform.

The Netflix original film is also available to be streamed on Hulu and can be bought or rented on Google Play or iTunes. Since it is a Netflix original, it is unlikely that the film will be available on Prime Video.

What is Good Grief all about?

Good Grief follows Marc (Daniel Levy), an artist, who loses his famous writer husband, Oliver (Luke Evans) in an accident. Marc is now finding it hard to come to grips with the sudden loss. The year following Oliver's death Marc's best friends, Sophie and Thomas decide to help him come out of his grief. The three travel to Paris where begin unraveling secrets and some hard truths.

Marc finds out that Oliver had cheated on him and travels to Paris with his friends to find out the truth. There he spends time with Theo whom he had met earlier. Theo takes Marc to the Claude Monet room at the Musée de l'Orangerie where they kiss.

Marc finally meets Luca, who had won Oliver's art scholarship before he and Oliver developed feelings for each other. Luca tells Marc that Oliver would never have left Marc for him. Sophie and Thomas also talk about their commitment issues and return to London.

After returning to London, Marc sells the house he lived in with Oliver and takes up painting again. The next Christmas, Sophie and Thomas both are with their respective partners and Marc's portraits featuring all of them are in a gallery.

Meet the main cast of Good Grief

1) Daniel Levy as Marc

Daniel Levy portraying Marc (Image via IMDb)

Daniel Levy is popular as the co-creator and character David Rose of the cherished sitcom Schitt's Creek. Having focused on writing and directing, he came out with his first feature, Good Grief, which debuted as one of Netflix's first original productions of 2024.

In the film Good Grief, Levy plays a recently widowed man trying to come to terms with the tragic death of his extravagant husband by taking a trip to Paris with his two closest friends.

2) Ruth Negga as Sophie

Ruth Negga portraying Sophie (Image via IMDb)

One of Mark's closest friends, Sophie (Ruth Negga) wants him to come out of the grief of his husband's death. She travels with him to Paris; the two of them have always had a brother-sister kind of relationship.

For her significant performance in the 2016 movie Loving, Negga was nominated for an Oscar; she also has credits in major motion pictures including Warcraft, Ad Astra, and Passing. She has appeared in television series like Misfits, Agents of SHIELD, and Preacher.

3) Himesh Patel as Thomas

Himesh patel portraying Thomas (Image via himeshjpatel@Instagram)

Another good friend of Marc, an art dealer that Mark used to be romantically involved with. He too goes to Paris with Marc and Sophie.

Himesh Patel starred as Tamwar Masood on EastEnders for nearly 10 years. Since then, he has landed prominent roles in movies like Yesterday, Tenet, and Don't Look Up. The Luminaries, Avenue 5, Station Eleven, and the awful Black Mirror episode Joan are among the small screen credits.

4) Luke Evans as Oliver

Luke Evans portraying Oliver (Image via IMDb)

Luke is Marc's larger-than-life writer husband who passes away in a car accident at the beginning of the movie.

Welsh actor Luke Evans has starred in several well-known movies, such as the live-action Pinocchio on Disney Plus, the Hobbit trilogy, Beauty and the Beast, and the Fast and Furious franchise. He has also acted in television series such as Echo 3, The Pembrokeshire Murders, The Alienist, and Nine Perfect Strangers.

As mentioned earlier, the film is available to be streamed on Netflix for audiences across the world.