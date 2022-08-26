"Good riddance Jasmine": Fans react as Jasmine gets evicted as part of Big Brochella on Big Brother Season 24 

Big Brother Season 24 aired a brand new episode on August 25, 2022, at 8.00 PM ET on CBS. The one-hour time frame saw a double eviction night on the show, with two houseguests sent packing to the jury by the end of the episode. The competition has gotten stiffer, and alliances have broken apart as the show inches closer to the end. In addition, the Split House twist has also been game-changing.

On this week's episode of Big Brother, Jasmine was evicted from the Big Brochella team. It wasn't a surprise to fans as they saw it coming, but it certainly was a relief that the members from leftovers inside the house stayed intact. One tweeted:

Season 24 of the hit series has been extremely popular amongst fans for several reasons. While some houseguests have gone on to become fan favorites, others have been severely criticized for showing micro-aggression towards fellow cast members. Social media has always been active, with fans slamming houseguests.

Fans react to Big Brother contestant Jasmine's eviction

Fans took to social media to convey their feelings regarding Jasmine's eviction.

Kiki @MissKi53 At least one side of the house acted like they had some sense this week #BB24 At least one side of the house acted like they had some sense this week #BB24

Sav💛 @savannasagexx #bigbrother24 #BB24 Thank God Jasmine is evicted. I cannot listen to her anymore Thank God Jasmine is evicted. I cannot listen to her anymore 😂 #bigbrother24 #BB24

E @butt_um_liam I'm celebrating the end of being subjected to Jasmine's diary room voice. #BB24 I'm celebrating the end of being subjected to Jasmine's diary room voice. #BB24 https://t.co/tKU4w8i1sL

A quick look into the previous episode of Big Brother

The episode had the contestants separated into two groups, Big Brochella, and Dyre Fest, as part of the Split House twist on Big Brother. The houseguests participated in the Power of Veto (PoV) competition and strategized to keep themselves safe.

Having complete faith in the Leftovers alliance, Joseph hoped that his close allies Kyle and Turner would keep him safe despite Terrance being the target this week. However, Turner was up on the block alongside Joseph, and Kyle had already ratted out about the alliance with Terrance to keep him and his showmance partner Alyssa safe.

Turner then sided with Kyle, Alyssa, and Terrance and wished to play the game with them. They decided it was in everyone's best interest to let Joseph go home this week and go into the house with some excuse to appease the remaining members of the alliance.

The Big Brochella Power of Veto (PoV) competition was hosted by Big Brother 23 contestant Tiffany Mitchell, who was an integral part of the Cookout alliance. While all played well, it was Jasmine who won the power. With Michael as the Head of Household (HoH) and Jasmine with the PoV, the allies held significant power this week.

Big Brother @CBSBigBrother The Jury House just got a whole lot spicier. 🌶️ Catch an all-new double eviction episode tonight at 9/8c on @CBS The Jury House just got a whole lot spicier. 🌶️ Catch an all-new double eviction episode tonight at 9/8c on @CBS! https://t.co/E4g2QynDVo

While at Dyre Fest, although Joseph wanted Kyle to win, Terrance gained power again. As a result, he held the title of Head of Household (HoH) and Power of Veto (PoV).

Jasmine tried to convince Brittany to vote for Monte, while Joseph wished Kyle would convince Terrance to keep him safe. However, when Joseph went ahead to do that himself, Terrance revealed that Kyle threw the alliance under the bus. Joseph was frustrated and felt betrayed by Kyle.

At the Big Brother Veto ceremony, Brittany kept the nominations the same, which meant that Jasmine and Monte were on the block. Terrance used the power to keep Turner safe and put Kyle on the block with Joseph.

The series has proved to be engaging with every episode. With Jasmine evicted from the house, it will be interesting to see who will be evicted from Dyre Fest. Viewers will have to keep watching to find out.

