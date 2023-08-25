Goodfight x Vault by Vans: Everything we know so far

Goodfight x Vault by Vans has unveiled a unique collection, reflecting a blend of Eastern culture's school uniforms and American West Coast fashion. Focusing on the OG Style 93 LX, the line features footwear and clothing items full of creativity and youthful energy.

The exclusive Goodfight x Vault by Vans collection launched on August 24 at Goodfight's webstore and flagship store. Additionally, the worldwide release is set for August 25 through the Vans website and select Vault by Vans retailers. Prices may vary by product, so be sure to check the official sites for specific details.

Goodfight x Vault by Vans 93 LX is inspired by Mary Jane

The Vault by Vans x Goodfight OG Style 93 LX is the centerpiece of this collaborative collection, offering a unique blend of style and creativity. Available in monochromatic black and white hues, these sneakers carry a modern Mary Jane design that draws inspiration from timeless fashion elements.

A distinct feature of the sneakers is the detachable orchid blossom clips, adding an artistic flair that reflects Eastern culture. The metallic silver eyelets and buckles contribute to a sleek look, while co-branded imprints on the footbeds symbolize the harmonious collaboration between the two brands.

The design of the Goodfight x Vault by Vans 93 LX sneakers showcases the boundless inventiveness that characterizes youth, making them a must-have piece for those seeking a fusion of Eastern and Western fashion sensibilities. They're more than just footwear; they're an embodiment of art and culture.

Both Vault by Vans and Goodfight have made waves in the fashion industry with their individual and collaborative efforts. Recent releases have included distinctive and artistic collaborations, keeping the creativity flowing in every collection. The Vault by Vans x Goodfight capsule is another example of their unique vision.

Vault by Vans OG Style 93 LX and Goodfight Collaboration (Image via Twitter/@KlubXclusive)

Apart from these shoes, they have woven shirts and t-shirts that you can try out from this collaboration. The price range of these products are

Vault by Vans x Goodfight OG STYLE 93 LX SHOES (£100)

Vault by Vans x Goodfight Camp Collar Woven Shirt (£195)

Vault by Vans x Goodfight T-Shirt (£85)

The official Vans website states about the collaboration with Goodfight:

"The assortment of apparel and footwear was designed for all and emphasizes the limitless creativity found in youth. In the same vein, the orchid was chosen as a motif for its incredible, paradoxical nature. The collection is fronted by the OG Style 93 LX with removeable orchid blossom clips."

The Goodfight x Vault by Vans collection also includes a varsity jacket, a satin camp collar shirt, and two graphic tees.

Goodfight x Vault by Vans has brought together the rich traditions of East and West, creating a collection that resonates with fashion enthusiasts around the globe. With a perfect balance of timeless aesthetics and contemporary innovation, the Goodfight x Vault by Vans collection offers something special for every fashion aficionado.

The Goodfight x Vault by Vans line is indeed a celebration of cultural diversity and youthful creativity.