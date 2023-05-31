Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars season 1 episode 2: Release date, air time, and plot details

Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars season 1 is coming back with its episode 2 on Wednesday, May 31, at 9:00 pm ET, on Fox TV. This time, the aspiring moguls are set on another challenge which will decide who can be the next greatest culinary entrepreneur to win the investment of $250,000.

Food Stars season 1 episode 2, titled Host With The Most, is going to be team challenge in which the participants have to deliver food, drinks, and execute an impactful presentation to guests at a themed charity gala for St. Jude Children's Hospital. The team that raises the most funds will win the upcoming episode's challenge.

The guest judge for this episode will be Chris Boysen, Senior Vice President of Field Development and Experiential Programs for ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Season 1 has already witnessed one elimination in the form of Kagen Cox, who couldn't rise up to Gordon Ramsay's expectations.

Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars season 1: The culinary journey so far

Food Stars season 1 premiered on May 24 at 9:00 pm ET, exclusively on Fox TV. Masterchef Ramsey was joined by Christopher Tompkins, founder of Broad Street Oyster Co. as a guest judge.

In episode 1, titled Seaside Shack, the competitors were divided into three teams of five who were tasked to craft a food shack on a picturesque beach. Against the backdrop of crashing waves and radiant sunshine, the teams had unleash their creativity and innovation to design a shack that reflects their personal culinary vision.

The challenge didn't end with just building the shack as the teams also had to impress the tastebuds of the beachgoers and generate substantial profit; the latter factor was what was going to determine each team's success. The team that was the owner of the most profitable shack secured their safety from elimination and edged closer to achieving culinary stardom.

Kagen Cox, the owner of Kagen Coffee & Crepes, couldn't rise up to the challenge as he was the first elimination of the season. He recently announced to his 5.5k followers on Instagram that he is opening yet another shop in a second tri-state location, downtown Kennewick.

The cut-throat competition has made one thing very clear -- the Food Stars contestants need to bring their absolute best to avoid being sent home. The remaining contestants of season 1 are Aaron Valentine, Ashley Davies, Caroline D'Amore, Chanel Goodson, Chris Kanik, Elisa Strauss, Jake Aronskind, Jourdan Higgs, Lan Ho, Luther Chen, Megan Meza, Queen Precious-Jewel Zabriskie, Sydney Webb, and Tony Balestrei.

Setting the stage for an intense culinary journey, Fox TV describes the rigorous challenges that await the aspiring moguls in Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars season 1 as:

“Each week, the aspiring moguls will be challenged in all aspects of running a food enterprise, including creating, marketing and selling to real customers. In addition to Ramsay, their progress will be evaluated by guest judges and curated focus groups. As Ramsay pushes contestants to their limits, they’ll have to prove they possess the raw ingredients required to succeed – drive, dedication, creativity, passion and talent.”

As Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars season 1 progresses with its thrilling culinary challenges, the competition grows fiercer, and the stakes become higher. From crafting seaside shacks to delivering exceptional experiences at a charity gala, these talented entrepreneurs are set to prove what it takes to succeed in the culinary world. Tune in to Fox TV on May 31, at 9:00 pm ET, to watch episode 2.

Poll : 0 votes