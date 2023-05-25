Who is Kagen Cox? Richland chef gets eliminated on Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars premiere episode

Reality culinary competition series Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars season 1 aired its premiere episode on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Fox. It documented the contestants participating in a themed challenge set by the very own legendary chef Gordon Ramsay. The restaurant owners delivered some of their best skills to impress the judge and keep moving forward.

On this week's episode of Food Stars, Kagen Cox failed to impress Gordon Ramsay and became the first contestant to be eliminated from the competition series. The chef is a Richland native and is the owner of Kagen Coffee & Crepes. He lost on the chance to gain an investment from the judge.

The Fox series is unlike several other reality cooking competitions as it has many established chefs with the expertise in the culinary industry compete for the legend Gordon Ramsay to invest in their company. However, it will still to some significant drama as egos clash and miscommunication occurs. Viewers will have to wait and see which chef takes it all the way.

Kagen Cox gets eliminated on Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars season 1

Season 1 of Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars saw Richland chef Kagen Cox compete for a $250,000 investment in his business Kagen Coffee & Crepes. At the start of April 2023, the chef announced on his Facebook page that he was going to battle it out against other contestants on the show.

His followers and fans of Kagen Coffee & Crepes were extremely excited and thronged the coments section with best wishes for the chef. A week before the season aired, Kagen took to his social media to remind his fans to tune in and watch him compete. The chef said:

"Less then one week away y’all! Starting on may 24th at 9pm on Fox! Watch me compete for a chance to win 250k and @gordongram love. Truly a unforgettable experience!"

Kagen began his career by working as a service writer and technician in Toyota for over 3 years before working in BNSF Railway, where he spent over a decade worth of his life. According to the Tri-CIty Herald, the Food Stars contestant and his wife Jennifer opened the restaurant in 2016 at 270 Williams Blvd. in the Uptown Shopping Center.

The couple began crepe-hunting as a hobby after they were married. According to the company's website, Kagen expressed that he and his wife would frequent crepe shops, which made them realized that they needed to create a space where friends and family could gather around and spend quality time.

As per the outlet, Kagen launched the business with a lot of love and primarily as a coffee shop. However, they soon expanded to creperie, providing them enough profits. The company's website bio describes the mission of the business:

"A fun place to visit a friend, a quiet place to do homework, a warm place to meet up with your small group. Here, we bring you our heart and passion through our love of crepes, coffee, locally sourced ciders and wine. So come on down, order a crepe and start making memories."

Ragen might not have lasted long on Food Stars but had some good news to share with his over 5.4K followers on Instagram. Kagen revealed that his business was opening in a second tri-state location, downtown Kennewick.

Season 1 of Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars aired an interesting premiere episode. As the installment progresses, the remaining contestants will be tasked with mentally and physically draining challenges. They will have to do their best and impress Gordon Ramsay to make it to the end. Viewers will have to wait and see what's in store for them.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode next Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Fox.

