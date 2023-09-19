"Got that baby baptized and took him right back to the Devil": Blueface and Chrisean Rock release new song together, spark disbelief online

American rapper Blueface and Chrisean Rock sparked disbelief online after they released a new song together, just days after publicly dissing each other over their newborn baby. On September 18, the 26-year-old released the official music video of his new collaboration with his ex-girlfriend, Rock, on a song called Baby Mama Drama, which features the 23-year-old and their son Chrisean Rock Jr.

In the video, the duo can be seen hanging out at a gas station, recording in the studio, spending time in the bathroom, and dancing together. The new collab comes days after Blueface, Chrisean Rock, and his former baby mama Jaidyn Alexis was entangled in a feud over the wellbeing of Rock Jr.

The Daddy rapper and Chrisean's son was born on September 4, 2023. The rapper had been gushing about the mother of his other two children on social media, which made the two fight. Blueface and Jaidyn were having a great time in a Miami bar while Chrisean was giving birth.

However, the new song, after the ongoing feud, shocked several netizens, as one of them said:

Screenshot of an Internet user remarking on Blueface and Chrisean Rock's new song, Baby Mama Drama. (Photo via @The Shade Room/Instagram)

Internet reacts to Blueface and Chrisean Rock's new song collaboration

After Blueface and Chrisean Rock's new song Baby Mama Drama featuring the visuals of their son went viral, the internet was shocked. Several users slammed Rock for letting her newborn son out even though he was born just a few days ago. Others were shocked that Chrisean Rock collaborated with the Bleed It after all the online drama happening between the two, some stating she "don't want to be saved."

Screenshot of an Internet user remarking on the Disrespectful rapper and Chrisean Rock's new song, Baby Mama Drama. (Photo via @The Shade Room/Instagram)

Screenshot of an Internet user remarking on the Disrespectful rapper and Chrisean Rock's new song, Baby Mama Drama. (Photo via @The Shade Room/Instagram)

Screenshot of an Internet user remarking on the Disrespectful rapper and Chrisean Rock's new song, Baby Mama Drama. (Photo via @The Shade Room/Instagram)

Screenshot of an Internet user remarking on the Disrespectful rapper and Chrisean Rock's new song, Baby Mama Drama. (Photo via @The Shade Room/Instagram)

Screenshot of an Internet user remarking on the Disrespectful rapper and Chrisean Rock's new song, Baby Mama Drama. (Photo via @The Shade Room/Instagram)

Screenshot of an Internet user remarking on the Disrespectful rapper and Chrisean Rock's new song, Baby Mama Drama. (Photo via @The Shade Room/Instagram)

Screenshot of an Internet user remarking on the Disrespectful rapper and Chrisean Rock's new song, Baby Mama Drama. (Photo via @The Shade Room/Instagram)

Screenshot of an Internet user remarking on the Disrespectful rapper and Chrisean Rock's new song, Baby Mama Drama. (Photo via @The Shade Room/Instagram)

Screenshot of an Internet user remarking on the Disrespectful rapper and Chrisean Rock's new song, Baby Mama Drama. (Photo via @The Shade Room/Instagram)

Screenshot of an Internet user remarking on the Disrespectful rapper and Chrisean Rock's new song, Baby Mama Drama. (Photo via @The Shade Room/Instagram)

Jaidyn Alexis slammed Blueface for reuniting with Chrisean Rock

On September 16, Jaidyn Alexis, who shares two kids with Blueface, took to her X handle to slam him for collaborating with his ex-girlfriend Chrisean Rock and their baby. Calling him "Narcissistic and manipulative," Alexis said:

Screenshot of Jaidyn Alexis X's post.

The incident began when Chrisean, 23, posted a picture of her baby Chrisean Rock Jr. and the Outside rapper on Instagram earlier that day. She tagged Blueface's account and captioned the shot with the phrase "Daddy and I."

As of writing, the duo have not said anything about the backlash received over their new song.