"Got the buccal fat removal": Barney new look reboot sparks online backlash

Famed kids character Barney's new look sparked an online backlash after the new look of the beloved dinosaur was revealed alongside news of a reboot.

On February 13, toy company Mattel announced the relaunch of the beloved purple dinosaur franchise, which will span across TV, film, and YouTube videos. The company also shared its plans for dino-themed music, toys, and other products.

In a statement released via Mattel, the chief franchise officer and global head of consumer products, Josh Silverman, said:

“Barney’s message of love and kindness has stood the test of time. We will tap into the nostalgia of the generations who grew up with Barney, now parents themselves, and introduce the iconic purple dinosaur to a new generation of kids and families around the world across content, products, and experiences.”

However, not many people are happy with the purple dinosaur's new look and have expressed their displeasure with it. A netizen commented on the new look, noting:

"Barney got the buccal fat removal"

Twitter reacts to Barney's new look

After the purple dinosaur's new look for the upcoming reboot went viral on the internet, the Twitterati expressed their displeasure with it. Several users criticized the purple dinosaur's appearance and compared it to that of Madonna's.

Meanwhile, others pointed out how the traditional purple dinosaur is different and refused to accept its new look, which led to #NotMyBarney trending on the social media platform.

Mattel has plans for a new series and product range

America's beloved purple and green-bellied dinosaur, who taught kids kindness via educational movies and the series, Barney & Friends, became a famed figure between 1992 and 2010.

The character was played by David Joyner, who dressed as the purple dinosaur and taught kids problem-solving skills, life lessons, and how to be their best selves. As per the press release by Mattel, a new series is in the works to be released next year, and in 2025, they will be launching a product line focusing on the purple dinosaur.

The SVP and General Manager of Mattel Television, Fred Soulie, said:

"In creating the new series, it was important to us that we properly reflect the world that kids today live in so that the series can deliver meaningful lessons about navigating it. With our modern take on Barney, we hope to inspire the next generation to listen, care, and dream big."

Soulie further stated:

"We think that parents, many of whom will fondly remember the original [the purple dinosaur] from their own childhoods, will love the show, too."

The series will be aimed at preschool kids and will feature a new audience to the music-filled adventurous world of the purple dinosaur that will focus on community, encouragement, and love.

In 2022, Peacock aired a two-part documentary titled I Love You, You Hate Me, that featured the origins of the friendly dinosaur up until its bashing, along with interviews from its cast members.

