"Got more kids than Zeus": Hilarious Nick Cannon memes take over Twitter as singer is set to welcome his 10th child

Nick Cannon is expecting his tenth child. The television host took to Instagram to share a video alongside the mother to be Brittany Bell. The duo are already parents to five-year-old Golden Sagon and one-year-old Powerful Queen.

After Cannon announced that he is expecting another child, netizens flooded the internet with hilarious memes. One Twitter user even said that Cannon has "got more kids than Zeus," a sentiment that a lot of people seem to agree with.

The Great Negro @jiggyjayy2 Nick Cannon got more kids than Zeus, my goodness Nick Cannon got more kids than Zeus, my goodness 😩

In an Instagram post, Nick Cannon wrote, "Time Stopped and This Happened..." with a video of him and Bell in a maternity shoot. In the video, the 34-year-old can be seen in several outfits as she showcases her baby bump.

In one part of the video, Bell is seen lying on the floor covering her breasts with her hands as a long sheet is draped on her bottom half. Meanwhile, 41-year-old Cannon stood above her. In another shot, Cannon was seen cradling Bell's baby bump as she grinned happily.

It is unknown when Bell is expected to deliver the baby. It is worth noting that this isn't the only child the Wild N' Out host is expecting. He is also awaiting the birth of his ninth child with Abby De La Rosa.

Netizens react to Nick Cannon being a father to his 10th child

Internet users who learned about Nick Cannon having another kid seemed to mostly be disappointed by the Drumline star's announcement. A number of them said that they found it strange that there were several women who were mothers to his kids.

Soon, jokes about Cannon's family circumstances took over the internet as people shared their thoughts about Cannon and the number of kids he has.

iris.⁷⋆🃏 @heywcrds me opening twitter every other week to see that nick cannon has another child on the way me opening twitter every other week to see that nick cannon has another child on the way https://t.co/Md1NC6U47a

JabulaniMacdonald⚡ @Jabu_Macdonald One day there's gonna be a documentary about how Nick Cannon created a whole population One day there's gonna be a documentary about how Nick Cannon created a whole population 😂 https://t.co/ASwDS5D8Ya

Rich @UptownDC_Rich DoorDash delivering food to all of Nick Cannon kids DoorDash delivering food to all of Nick Cannon kids https://t.co/wQ7Ao8O8ru

gingercide enthusiast ❄️ @be95_xx So you’re telling me that Nick Cannon is currently expecting two children at the same time with two different women after announcing that he was going to be celibate for a while So you’re telling me that Nick Cannon is currently expecting two children at the same time with two different women after announcing that he was going to be celibate for a while https://t.co/Qnw2iqz60K

anna melissa 🏀✨ @annamelissa pov: it’s 2026 & nick cannon is having a family reunion pov: it’s 2026 & nick cannon is having a family reunion https://t.co/C5OnH84YdS

Harold @_IamHarold Nick Cannon FaceTiming his Kids Nick Cannon FaceTiming his Kids https://t.co/SO41ugv0SK

babylon. @broztitute @Glock_Topickz Nick Cannon facetiming all his baby mommas on Mother’s Day @Glock_Topickz Nick Cannon facetiming all his baby mommas on Mother’s Day https://t.co/EvddvHZWUP

Rachel Wolfson @wolfiecomedy nick cannon is trying to start his own drumline nick cannon is trying to start his own drumline

thugginn @10ttb nick cannon can apply for food stamps with all the kids he have he’s currently eligible nick cannon can apply for food stamps with all the kids he have he’s currently eligible

The Love Don't Cost a Thing star is a father to eight other kids. He has 11-year-old twin daughters Monroe and Moroccan with ex Mariah Carey. The host has 13-month-old twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa and a newborn son named Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi.

Cannon also had a son named Zen who died at five months old in December 2021. Zen, whom Cannon shared with singer-songwriter Alyssa Scott, was diagnosed with brain cancer, which led to his death.

As mentioned earlier, Cannon and Bell are already parents to two kids, Golden Sagon and Powerful Queen.

Nick Cannon claims he will be having more children

In June, the actor appeared on the Lip Service podcast where he revealed that he would like to father more children. The host questioned Nick Cannon about speculations about him having “three babies on the way” this year and Cannon jokingly responded:

“When you say “on the way…” what count are you at? Let’s just put it this way… the stork is on the way.”

Cannon welcomed three children in 2021. When asked if he plans to break this record, the San Diego-native said:

“If you thought it was a lot of kids last year…”

Cannon also shared his joy about having children with E! News. He said in the interview:

“I ain’t looking to populate the Earth completely, but I’m definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children that I currently have. I don’t know if I would have designed it this way, but it’s one of those things when you’re blessed with the gifts of children.”

Cannon also added that he has “been through so much” and that he finds “peace” and “solace” in his children.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Madhur Dave