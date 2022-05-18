GOT7's "Tom and Jerry" return to the internet as BamBam and Jay B hilariously bond over their pets with memes

World-famous K-pop boy group GOT7 recently created ripples on the internet. Despite busy work schedules for their forthcoming album, group members Jay B and BamBam recently bonded over social media while posting hilarious content and making Ahgases tear up with laughter.

They recently announced the group’s comeback and created new official social media accounts with an updated group logo.

Often referred to as the “Tom and Jerry” of the group, Jay B and BamBam made a witty comeback on the internet. It all began when Jay B posted a picture of his cat next to him as he woke up with BamBam replying with a funny sticker.

GOT7's BamBam replies to Jay B's morning post with amusing GIFs

On May 17, 2022, Jay B took to his official Twitter account to post a wholesome morning post rather than promotional content to change things up a bit. The artist posted a picture with the caption “morning view,” which showed his gray pet cat sitting next to him on a pillow, but the cat’s face was in the opposite direction.

The post soon caught the attention of fellow cat-lovers and even earned some adorable edits from fans.

Fellow group mates, BamBam, and cat dad liked Jay B’s post and kick-started everyone’s day with a laugh. Jay B is also a proud pet-dad of his five adopted cats named Kunta, Nora, Odd, Baireu, and Cake. BamBam has four cats named Pudding, Latte, Cupcake, and King Gato.

With BamBam and Jay B having a history of laughing and teasing each other, BamBam took the opportunity to post funny GIFs and stickers on Jay B’s recent post. BamBam replied with what initially appeared to be a sweet GIF, but in reality, it poked fun at the possibility that Jay B’s pet may pass gas on him while resting quietly.

Aghases take to social media and ask Jay B and BamBam questions

As soon as fans saw BamBam in Jay B’s comment section, Aghases took the opportunity to ask him some questions. Being quick-witted, BamBam replied to some fans with more stickers and GIFs.

Latest GOT7 updates

GOT7 is gearing up to make a comeback to the music industry with a brand new album of the same name as the group. The septet has already released the album’s tracklist, containing six banger bops. The forthcoming album is slated to release on May 23, 2022, at 6.00 pm KST.

The group is also set to meet fans to commemorate its upcoming release. The septet dropped a poster regarding its 2022 FAN COM HOMECOMING with IGOT7.

The fan meet and greet will occur on May 21 and 22 at the SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium in Seoul. The event will be held at 6.00 pm KST and 4.00 pm KST. The second-day event will be broadcast online.

