Gotham Knights episode 4 release date, air time, plot, recap, and more

Gotham Knights is set to return with episode 4 on The CW Channel this Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 9 pm Eastern Time (ET). Created by James Stoteraux, Natalie Abrams, and Chad Fiveash, the series has received a lot of positive responses from the audience since its debut for its fascinating storylines and interesting characters.

The superhero show first aired on The CW on March 14, 2023. As per the official description for the series:

"In the wake of Bruce Wayne's death, his adopted son Turner Hayes forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman's enemies when they are all accused of a murder they didn't commit by district attorney Harvey Dent. These kids work in an attempt to clear their names and find out who really killed Bruce Wayne."

Gotham Knights season 1 episode 4 will see Harper and Turner further investigating the mysterious murder of Bruce Wayne

What to expect from Gotham Knights season 1 episode 4?

Scheduled to arrive on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 9 pm ET, the fourth episode of The CW series' first season has been titled Of Butchers and Betrayals. David Paul Francis and Devon Balsamo-Gillis are the writers for the new episode, with Geoff Shotz as the director of episode 4.

The official synopsis for season 1 episode 4, as released by The CW, reads:

"After discovering potential leads in their investigation, Turner and Harper investigate a possible connection between Bruce Wayne's death and the mysterious death of a lawyer; Carrie and Duela head to a nursing home to question Eunice."

The brief description for the fourth episode hints that viewers will see Harper and Turner delving deep into an investigation to find a potential association between the demise of Bruce Wayne and the suspenseful death of a lawyer after finding some possible leads. The new episode will also show Duela and Carrie heading to question Eunice in a nursing home.

What happened last time on Gotham Knights season 1?

Gotham Knights season 1 episode 3, titled Under Pressure, saw an exhilarating series of incidents, including an intense retaliation from The Mutant Gang against Gotham City.

In this episode, the entire Mutant Gang went on to attack and take hostages at the prestigious annual Founder's Gala. The gang threatened to detonate a chemical bomb if Wagner was not released while also committing loot inside the gala. Stephanie disarmed the bomb and the Mutant Gang was arrested. However, Wagner went free.

The audience also saw the team discovering a potential association between Alan Wayne's mysterious murder and the Court of Owls. The previous episode also featured Harvey making some impactful decisions about his life and future.

The official cast members of Gotham Knights

The cast list for the show's first season includes:

Oscar Morgan as Turner Hayes

Olivia Rose Keegan as Duela Dent

Navia Robinson as Carrie Kelley / Robin

Fallon Smythe as Harper Row

Tyler DiChiara as Cullen Row

Anna Lore as Stephanie Brown

Rahart Adams as Brody March

Misha Collins as Harvey Dent

Don't forget to watch episode 4 of Gotham Knights season 1 this Tuesday at 9 pm ET on The CW.

