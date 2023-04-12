Gotham Knights episode 5 release date, air time, plot, what to expect, and more

The latest offering from DC's television world, Gotham Knights, is all set to return today with an all-new episode, continuing the journey of Turner Hayes (played by Oscar Morgan), Bruce Wayne's adopted son, who is alleged to have hired the three people framed for killing Bruce. The series kicked off just a month ago, but has already gathered quite a fanbase owing to its interesting storytelling.

The upcoming episode of Gotham Knights is titled More Money, More Problems. It will premiere on April 11, 2023, at 9 pm EST on the CW channel. The channel has gotten rid of most of its superhero shows, but this is a new one that could make quite a difference.

The upcoming episode will see Turner and the team face a notorious gang after a failed attempt at taking down the secret organization named the Court of Owls.

Gotham Knights season 1, episode 5 promo: More money, more problems, more action

It seems from the promo that everything will be bigger and messier in the upcoming episode. So far, things have been quite engaging, with Turner planning a way to prove his innocence and find the real killers of Batman. But it seems from the teaser that things are about to turn much more interesting in the next few episodes.

The upcoming episode will feature Turner's plan to take down the Court of Owls, one of the most interesting organizations in the DC comic universe. Of course, it will not be easy for the young heroes. They will reportedly face off against a dangerous gang while trying to execute their hopeful plan.

While there are also other plotlines in the episode, this one should take center stage this time.

The synopsis for the upcoming episode of Gotham Knights, as released by the CW channel, reads:

"A plan to take down the Court of Owls leads Turner and the team to a notorious mobster family; Carrie and Stephanie prepare for Gotham Academy's parents luncheon; Harvey seeks help from a psychiatrist."

This episode is directed by Nimisha Mukerji with a script by Summer Plair and Elle Lipson.

Gotham Knight focuses on members of the Batman family

Gotham Knights is a superhero television series developed by Natalie Abrams, Chad Fiveash, and James Stoteraux. It is the latest addition to the CW's large roster of famous superhero shows. It premiered with the first episode on March 14, 2023. The series is adapted from Batman storylines in the DC comics.

It also shares the DNA of the 2022 videogame of the same name. The synopsis for the show reads:

"Batman is dead, and a powder keg has ignited Gotham City without the Dark Knight to protect it. In the wake of Bruce Wayne's murder, his adopted son Turner Hayes is framed for his killing. With the charismatic and hard-charging District Attorney Harvey Dent and the GCPD hot on his trail, Turner must rely on allies including his best friend and formidable coder Stephanie Brown, and unlikely Batman sidekick Carrie Kelley. However, they soon learn there is a larger, more nefarious force at work within Gotham City. This team of mismatched fugitives must band together to become its next generation of saviors known as the Gotham Knights."

It stars Oscar Morgan, Olivia Rose Keegan, Navia Robinson, Fallon Smythe, Tyler DiChiara, Anna Lore, Rahart Adams, and Misha Collins, among many others.

Gotham Knights is available for streaming on the CW website.

