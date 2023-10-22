“Gotti definitely got it”: Angela Simmons’ $48K rent lawsuit sparks hilarious reactions claiming Yo Gotti will pay it

Producer and actress Angela Simmons has been ordered to pay $48,000 by a judge for back rent, bills, and other housing costs. She has been ordered to pay the amount after she allegedly abandoned an apartment in New Jersey that she rented in October 2019. A year after Simmons allegedly abandoned the apartment, the landlord began lodging complaints of insufficient payments after she ignored them.

It is also worth noting that Angela and rapper Yo Gotti subtly announced their relationship on January 1, 2023, on Instagram, as per Essence. Gotti revealed that he had a crush on Simmons in a 2016 track called Down in the DM, which went on to become his most viral hit.

When netizens found out about the same, they took to social media and connected the pair's relationship with her dues. Hot New Hip Hop stated that fans seemed to believe that Yo Gotti would pay off all the debt.

A fan says Yo Gotti would pay the lawsuit fees. (Image via Instagram/@theneighborhoodtalk)

Angela Simmons allegedly racked up huge late fees for not paying her full rent in late 2020

Angela Simmons is a 36-year-old producer and actress who was born in Hollis, Queens, New York City on September 18, 1987. She is famous for her work in Supermodel (2015), Angela Simmons Presents: Pressure Makes Diamonds (2019), and Bow Wow ft. Chris Brown & Johntá Austin: Shortie Like Mine (2006).

Several media outlets reported on October 21, 2023, that a judge ordered Angela Simmons to pay $48,704.40. She had rented a flat in the Pembroke at Fort Lee Coop in Randolph, New Jersey in October 2019 but had many outstanding bills a year later.

According to the landlord, Angela began racking up huge late fees for not paying her rent in full in late 2020. She had abandoned her flat and when the landlord began submitting complaints about insufficient payments, she did not respond to the charges which led to the default fees, as per Hot New Hip Hop.

Angela Simmons has a business named Angela's Cakes. It is a vegan funnel cake mix that can be used to make funnel cakes, pancakes, and other desserts, as per Forbes. After the news of the ruling came out, there has been a significant increase in the amount of promotional for her cake business.

Simmons and Yo Gotti have been in a relationship since the start of the year after Gotti popped out to celebrate the actress' 36th birthday. Netizens have been closely keeping track of their relationship because Gotti has had a crush on Angela for years and even wrote a song about her called Down in the DM in 2016.

The lyrics went:

"I seen your girl post her BM (W) / So I hit her in her DM / All eyes, yeah, I see 'em / Yeah, that's your man?"

Netizens are commenting about the couple's relationship and how Gotti would be happy to pay off Angela Simmons's lawsuit fees.

Fans believe Gotti is going to pay the fees. (Images via Instagram/@theneighborhoodtalk)

Netizens speculate that the lawsuit was the reason Simmons got into a relationship with Gotti. (Images via Instagram/@theneighborhoodtalk)

Fans bring up Angela's father Rev. (Images via Instagram/@theneighborhoodtalk)

It is worth noting that Simmons' father, Joseph Ward Simmons, better known by the stage name Rev. Run, has a net worth of $60 million. Rev. Run is an American rapper, producer, DJ, and television personality.

Angela has an accumulated wealth between $7-9 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth and Yo Gotti has a net worth of $16 million, as per the media outlet.

Angela Simmons has a son, Sutton Joseph Tennyson Jr. named after his father Sutton Joseph Tennyson who passed away on November 3, 2018. He was shot and killed just outside his home after an alleged argument with another man escalated. Simmons hasn't released an official statement on the lawsuit yet.