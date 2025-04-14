Graeter's Ice Cream and New Riff Distilling to release new sweet treat: All you need to know

The two Ohio-based brands are collaborating to release an artisanal ice cream. Graeter's Ice Cream and New Riff Distilling are all set to launch a new limited-edition flavor, Bourbon Ball Ice Cream.

This sweet creation combines Graeter's renowned French Pot ice cream with the flavors of New Riff's Kentucky Straight Bourbon. The Bourbon Ball ice cream will be offered for a limited period at New Riff’s Gift Shop beginning April 12 and at all Graeter's scoop shop locations from April 14, 2025.

Bourbon Ball: A collaboration of Graeter's and New Riff

French vanilla icecream combined with extracts of bourbon essence (Image via graeters.com)

The mix combines Graeter's rich dark chocolate, bourbon-glazed pecans, and New Riff Kentucky Straight Bourbon. The alcohol content evaporates during cooking, which extracts bourbon essence from the mixture without leaving the burning sensation behind.

Richard Graeter, fourth-generation president and CEO of Graeter's, stated in a press release on April 11, 2025:

"We are thrilled to collaborate with New Riff Distilling to create a flavor that celebrates two iconic treats: Kentucky Bourbon and ice cream."

He added:

"Working with the team at New Riff to taste and select a special Single Barrel, our team has created the perfect fusion of our hand-crafted process and New Riff's exceptional distilling, delivering a unique experience that honors the rich flavors of Kentucky."

The generous addition of rich chocolate chips duplicates the traditional bourbon ball exterior, and the roasted pecans provide an earthy texture and a nutty contrast to the sweetness.

Mollie Lewis, president of New Riff, stated in a press release on April 11, 2025:

"We couldn't be more excited to partner with another local, family-owned business that shares our passion for craft and quality."

Lewis added:

"Graeter's has been an incredible partner – not only do they make amazing ice cream, but the way they incorporated our Single Barrel Bourbon into this recipe blew us away. It's the perfect blend of two great traditions, and we can't wait for everyone to get a taste."

Launch date and availability

The Bourbon Ball Ice Cream is now available at participating locations (Image via graeters.com)

The Bourbon Ball Ice Cream was officially launched on April 11, 2025. It is available for a limited time at New Riff’s Gift Shop from April 12 and at all Graeter's scoop shop locations beginning April 14, 2025. Customers can find this flavor in their scoop shops across Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, and select locations in Chicago and Pittsburgh.

The ice cream is also sold at select grocery retailers, including Kroger and Whole Foods. For nationwide accessibility, the ice cream can also be ordered via Graeter's official website.

About the brands

Founded in 2014 in Newport, Kentucky, New Riff Distilling is a contemporary craft distillery with a deep respect for traditional bourbon-making. The brand produces a Bottled-in-Bond Kentucky Straight Bourbon that requires aging for four years while being produced during a single distilling season.

Graeter's Ice Cream came into existence in 1870, becoming a prominent family-operated ice cream producer in the United States using the French Pot method to create its velvety texture. Besides being renowned for its classic Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip and Madagascar Vanilla Bean flavors, the brand has now introduced Bourbon Ball as a new flavor through collaboration with a local brand.

The new Bourbon Ball Ice Cream blends high-quality bourbon with handcrafted ice cream. Whether one is a fan of bourbon or ice cream, this limited-edition flavor might be worth exploring.

